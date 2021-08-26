‘Cruelty had no limits’, says Bolivia’s presidency after accusing former president of genocide | World

After eight months of investigations and gathering testimonies from victims of violence in the last quarter of 2019, in Bolivia, independent experts convened by the Organization of American States (OAS) detailed in a long report cases of torture, sexual violence and murders in that period, in the country.

The document points out that, in different circumstances, “at least 37 deaths” were found in various parts of Bolivian territory and hundreds of victims with “both physical and psychological injuries”.

Ariel Palácios: ‘Bolivia crisis divides Latin American countries’

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez Arrested

Bolivian MP orders arrest of former president Jeanine Áñez and interim government ministers after Evo’s ouster

In the report, the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI-Bolivia) of the OAS Inter-American Commission on Human Rights detailed what became known as the “Sacaba Massacre” near the city of Cochabamba, when an operation involving police and military personnel, with tanks, helicopters and a plane, left nine dead and one hundred injured identified on November 15 of that year.

2 of 4 ‘The summary executions in the country distressed the president (Luis Arce, in the photo). They represent the greatest degree of contempt for people’s lives and indicate that the aim was to eliminate the adversary’, said the President’s spokesperson — Photo: Getty Images/Via BBC ‘The summary executions in the country distressed the president (Luis Arce, in the photo). They represent the greatest degree of contempt for people’s lives and indicate that the aim was to eliminate the adversary’, said the President’s spokesperson — Photo: Getty Images/Via BBC

Experts claim to have confirmed yet “at least nine cases of torture” and that “many” others of the 223 detainees in that episode, which brought together supporters of former president Evo Morales, would have suffered “bad treatment” after being arrested and taken to the premises of the Special Force for the Fight against Drug Trafficking (FELCC).

3 of 4 For the spokesperson of the current government, the predecessor had the support of the Armed Forces and the National Police to carry out ‘massacres’ — Photo: AFP/Via BBC For the current government’s spokesperson, the predecessor had the support of the Armed Forces and the National Police to carry out ‘massacres’ — Photo: AFP/Via BBC

“It is observed in the autopsy records of the fatal victims that they were wounded (the bullet) in the upper part of the chest or the head,” says the text of the document released last week.

In the document, the GIEI emphasizes the importance of these cases being “exhaustively investigated” so that the circumstances of the deaths are clarified.

“The Police and the Armed Forces, separately or in joint operations, used excessive and disproportionate force”, states the document, which does not have a penal function, but makes recommendations for better coexistence between opponents, division of powers, strengthening of institutions in Bolivia and compensation to the victims of those episodes.

4 of 4 ‘The police used disproportionate force, used a lethal weapon, established a plan with the intention of killing in the demonstrations and carried out summary executions’, said Ramírez. — Photo: Personal Archive/Via BBC ‘The police used disproportionate force, used a lethal weapon, established a plan with the intention of killing in the demonstrations and carried out summary executions,’ said Ramírez. — Photo: Personal Archive/Via BBC

In an exclusive interview with BBC News Brasil, the spokesman for the Presidency of Bolivia, Jorge Richter Ramírez, said that “cruelty” had no limits in Áñez’s administration.

“The summary executions in the country distressed the president (Luis Arce, an ally of Evo Morales). They represent the greatest degree of contempt for people’s lives and indicate that the objective was to eliminate the adversary“, said Ramirez.

“The police used disproportionate force, used a lethal weapon, established a plan with the intention of killing in the demonstrations and carried out summary executions. This means shots in the back against people who were trying to escape the conflict. And there were more than a thousand arrests and, as the report says, without the processes, without the due accusations,” he said.

He stated that the government will comply with the recommendations made by experts and that, in his view, Bolivia has “the obligation to reflect on the cruelty to which the political struggles have reached the country and which also exposes the institutional weakness” of Bolivia.

Heard by BBC News Brasil, Jeanine’s lawyer said the report was “impartial” and “incomplete”.

The “Sacaba Massacre” mentioned in the report came three days after the installation of the interim government of former president Jeanine Áñez and five days after the resignation of Evo Morales amid social chaos and questions about the election for his fourth term, held in October.

According to the OAS document, the cases of violence, including deaths, in Sacaba had started even before the moment it was called a “massacre”.

The text notes that protests in La Paz grew after Áñez’s arrival at the Quemado presidential palace and that police repression was intensified.

In addition to Sacaba, the document also makes references to the case of Senkata, which occurred on November 19, during Áñez’s government.

The Armed Forces repressed demonstrations on the grounds that a refinery owned by the state-owned YPFB was at risk of explosion, the GIEI “did not identify concrete evidence that the refinery was exposed to the risk of explosion”.

“In the most serious cases, an abusive, illegal and arbitrary action was identified, with the use of firearms that caused the death of passersby and protesters, in the ‘Senkata massacre’, in addition to violent action to prevent peaceful protest, such as clearly takes place in the ‘Sacaba massacre’,” say experts in the document.

In the report are the names of the ten victims who died in the “confrontation” in Senkata.

The “Report on cases of violence and vulnerability of human rights that occurred between September 1 and December 31, 2019”, with almost 500 pages, points out that on November 11, when the country was in a kind of political limbo, 28 people, including a woman and three teenagers, “were detained and brutally tortured” in a police facility in La Paz.

“They were presented to the press as terrorists responsible for attacks and looting in the El Alto region (in La Paz), without their participation in the incidents having been confirmed beforehand.”

According to the report, the detainees suffered new sessions of torture in a second police station and, in addition, teenagers, also tortured, were allegedly kept with the adults, and among them “there was a young man with an intellectual disability”.

In the broad list of cases against human rights, the report mentions the arrest of a former direct advisor to Evo Morales, when he was president.

She was reportedly detained on the street, by plainclothes personnel, and that, pregnant and without medical assistance, she would have lost the baby in jail.

And he also mentions the case that occurred with an alleged girlfriend of one of Evo Morales’ former ministers who was allegedly tied to a bed, in addition to the arrests of those who were part of the country’s Electoral Court at the time of the presidential election, in October 2019.

GIEI experts said they registered two cases of sexual violence by police officers against women detainees.

“These occurrences have not been investigated. And although these two cases can be proven by the GIEI, it does not mean that other similar cases have not occurred, even if they have not yet been denounced”, reports the document.

“In certain documented cases, acts of sexual violence can be considered torture, due to the enormous suffering inflicted on the victims,” ​​the report adds.

For the team called by the OAS to investigate that turbulent end of year in Bolivia, the Public Ministry has an “obligation” to carry out the investigation of “torture and gender-based violence, given the gravity of the cases”.

After the investigations were completed, the OAS team stressed that “most of the human rights violations documented in the report remain unpunished”, despite the time that has elapsed since the end of 2019.

The report also highlights the extreme polarization experienced between opponents in Bolivia. The document indicates that this manifests itself in the form of “racist violence against indigenous peoples, including indigenous women, who were especially attacked at that time”, and the text also calls for “punishment to those responsible”.

In the document, specialists emphasize facts that contributed to the division of Bolivians and mention the replacement of indigenous symbols – such as the Wiphala indigenous flag – with symbols of evangelical Christianity.

The report adds that “the promotion of evangelical Christianity was a guiding norm of the State and racist discourses served to reject indigenous identity, culture and history.”

Last Friday, the Public Ministry accused Jeanine Áñez of “genocide” for the death of around 20 protesters during police repression in the towns of Sacaba and at a gas refinery in Senkata, in the city of El Alto.

She has been imprisoned since March on charges of “terrorism, sedition and conspiracy” for the events of November 2019.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, the former president’s lawyer, Jorge Valda Daza, said that she is a “political prisoner”, suggested that the Judiciary is “compromised” and that in the Arce government “they will do everything for her not to be drop”.

Jeanine Áñez has been held in a women’s prison since last March, and over the weekend her allies reported that she had attempted suicide in jail.

President Arce’s government, in turn, reported that “she has small scratches on one of her arms.”

Valda Daza criticized the OAS report. “We had the highest expectations for the report. But it is incomplete and we question its impartiality,” he said.

He cited, for example, the death of two people against the Movement to Socialism (MAS), of Evo and Arce, who were shot and killed in October in the town of Montero, Santa Cruz de la Sierra region, on the border with the Brazil. The case is also addressed in the report.

This week, in a public letter, former presidents of the region, including Álvaro Uribe of Colombia and Mauricio Macri of Argentina, called for “humanitarian treatment” for Áñez and said the Arce government is “responsible for the life and integrity of the former president” who served as a transitional government, accepted by the OAS, the document states.