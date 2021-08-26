Cruise: Rmulo reveals a message from Luxembourg and questions Kalil’s decision

the all-rounder formula, who has been active in midfield and on the right wing, said that the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg s talks about the Serie A access of the Brazilian Championship with the players. The coach tries to motivate the group, but the task is grim. According to UFMG, the cruise have 2.3% chance of getting a spot in the Brazilian football elite in 2022.
“We know that the road is very long, we lost a lot of points during the rounds and we will have to give a gas to get access. He (Luxembourg) just talks about it and has passed this message on to all of us. Within the group and from the dressing room, there is nothing to talk about other than fighting with all your might to gain access,” he said.
Rmulo praised Luxembourg’s arrival at the club. “Things started to fall into place, they took a while, but they’re falling into place. We know the club’s difficulties, we know the moment the club is going through, and we have to overcome each other every day, taking all the strength to make the easier things. With the arrival of Luxembourg, we don’t even need to comment, we just have to look at the numbers and see the improvement in every way,” he said.
“He has been fighting a lot for the players and employees so that the appointments are brought up to date to provide security for all employees. And it has worked out well, on the field he has had all the experience, he has very strong baggage, very expressive authority to pass on to all of us. Things are happening,” he added.
games without public
“We don’t understand why we can’t play in Mineiro, since there are several public places with much more concentration of people than in a football stadium, with reduced capacity, with all protocols. I don’t see any problem. But let’s go. hope that our mayor has good sense so that he can hold a meeting with the teams to find a solution.”
Jacar’s Arena
With the PBH’s public veto, Cruzeiro must send the games in the Jacar’s Arena, in Sete Lagoas. Rmulo has already played at the stadium in 2010 and 2011, on his first visit to Toca da Raposa II.
“On my first time at Cruzeiro, we played all the games at Arena do Jacar. And we had a very cool campaign, really good, we got the vice-championship, we ended up losing to Fluminense, in 2010,” he said.
“At Arena do Jacar, the field was spectacular, the stadium was hyper-crowded, the fans from Cruzeiro gave us enormous strength. Now, if we play there, it seems that the capacity of 4,000 fans, we don’t know if it will have the same effect. Yes, we do not know the conditions of the turf, but that the board can work to find the best solution,” he added.