Cruzeiro asks the STJD for an extensive injunction to act with fans outside Belo Horizonte

Cruzeiro asked the STJD to release the presence of fans outside Belo Horizonte (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

O cruise asked the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), on Wednesday, ‘possible extension’ of the injunction that authorizes the club to host their games with the presence of fans in Belo Horizonte. Fox also wants the organization to allow matches with the public outside the capital.

“Cruzeiro requires clarification and possible extension of the effects of the preliminary injunction already rendered, so that, maintaining its premises, and provided that the protocols and health requirements of each municipality are respected, it can carry out matches as principal in any municipality where there is already a health protocol approved that allows the presence of fans and their sports venues”, says the text obtained by the supersports.

Initially, Belo Horizonte had allowed duels with the presence of fans. After tests in the games between Atltico and River Plate, for the Copa Libertadores, and Cruzeiro and Confiana, for the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, the City Hall backed away from the decision, since sanitary protocols against COVID-19 were not complied with.

The idea of ​​Cruzeiro taking its games to the Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas. This Wednesday, a specialized company began working on the revitalization of the stadium, located in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Raposa will invest around R$ 10 thousand and expects to see a much better lawn in 10 days.

Cruzeiro’s next game as home team in the Second Division is scheduled for 16:00 on September 7th (Tuesday) – therefore, in 13 days.

Currently, the Democrat of Sete Lagoas operates in the stadium for an audience of 600 people. Fox’s base category also sends their games locally. Behind the scenes, the celestial club believes that the capacity of Arena do Jacar can be increased with the authorization of a municipal decree.