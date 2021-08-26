Cruzeiro calls STJD to clarify previous injunction and request games outside Belo Horizonte

Cruzeiro called this Wednesday afternoon (25) the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to ask for clarification regarding an injunction that the Court had issued authorizing the club to play with fans in Belo Horizonte. The question is whether the decision is also valid for matches outside the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to the STJD, Cruzeiro requested that, if the injunction is valid only for BH, that it be extended to any municipality, especially in the State. The petition was sent for analysis by the president of the STJD of Football, Otávio Noronha.

“Cruzeiro requires clarification and possible extension of the effects of the preliminary injunction already rendered, so that, maintaining its premises, and provided that the protocols and health requirements of each municipality are respected, it can carry out matches as principal in any municipality where it already exists approved sanitary protocol that allows the presence of fans and their sports venues,” asks the club from Minas Gerais.

In a text released on July 29, the STJD granted the request to “allow the public to return to the Stadiums in games under the command of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, held in sports squares located within the city of Belo Horizonte, as long as observed the maximum presence of 30% of the installed capacity and all the requirements of the local Health Department were met, while the authorization of the competent authorities in this regard remains.

In possession of this right, the team played last Friday (20) against Confiança, in Mineirão, with the presence of the public. However, the Belo Horizonte city hall again banned fans in stadiums.

In addition to trying with the STJD the authorization to send games in other cities with the presence of China Azul, the club works behind the scenes to get a new home – Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, is the favorite place.

