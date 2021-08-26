Curitiba makes the vaccination of municipal employees against Covid-19 mandatory

Curitiba has become mandatory vaccination of the municipal employees of the capital against the Covid-19. According to the City Hall, the measure follows the guidance of the Technical and Medical Ethics Committee of the Municipal Health Department and has as objective to strengthen general immunization in the city. The measure is validated by Decree No. 1380/2021.

According to the municipal administration, there are 28 thousand active civil servants and most of them provide direct services to the population. The decree emphasizes that it is up to the municipality ensure the population’s right to health. and managers must establish procedures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in the city.

How will it work

According to the document, the municipal public agents who have already been summoned on schedule of vaccination must undergo the complete vaccination schedule, with full compliance with the immunization period. Those who have already been called, but have not shown up to be vaccinated, should provide medical justification demonstrating the existence of contraindication for the vaccine – a measure that will be evaluated by medical expertise.

The decree covers the servers in effective and commissioned positions and those hired via the simplified selection process (PSS) of the municipality’s direct administration, autarchies and public law foundations.

who refuses

According to the City Hall, the server’s refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, without just cause, will constitute health infraction, which may lead to appropriate administrative measures – guaranteed the contradictory, full defense and due process of law.

