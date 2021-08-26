‘D’ day of SUS card issuance will be Friday, 27, at UBS’s in Santarém | Santarém and Region

Users who wish to remove or update the registration card of the Unified Health System (SUS) can perform the procedure on Friday (27) in all Basic Health Units (UBS’s) in the urban area. During “D” day, the user will have from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm to retrieve the document, which is free.

According to the Municipal Health Department (Semsa) the measure will decentralize the service providing care closer to the population and reaching those who have some difficulty in reaching the post that issues the document.

The card can also be issued or updated at any time at the Semsa building, located at Avenida Mendonça Furtado, 2440, in the Aldeia neighborhood. Office hours are from 8am to 4pm.

The SUS card facilitates access to the Unified Health System’s service network, such as booking appointments and exams, in addition to guaranteeing access to free medicines. The document is one of those that must be presented in the act of vaccination against Covid-19, therefore, it is essential that everyone has the card.

To register, adults must bring the following documents: RG, CPF and proof of residence. For children, a certificate, CPF and proof of residence are required. Residents of rivers and plateau regions do not need to present proof of residence.

The Federal Government’s application “Connect SUS” is a virtual platform that does not issue the card, it only allows the visualization of the document and the vaccinations taken by the patients.