Diniz praises Jandrei and Velázquez, reinforcements from Santos: “Reviews were great”

Coach Fernando Diniz approved the signings of goalkeeper Jandrei and defender Emiliano Velázquez at Santos.

Jandrei has already been announced until the end of the São Paulo Championship 2022. Velázquez is expected in Baixada Santista in the next few days for medical examinations.

“Velázquez is a player who really went through a sieve of evaluation. Everyone liked it, evaluations were great. He is a player that we hope will come to help us,” said Diniz.

“Jandrei is an experienced goalkeeper. If we needed immediate replacement, we have an experienced goalkeeper. João Paulo has two cards… Jandrei has international experience, with good footwork and well evaluated by all”, commented the coach, about the goalkeeper.

Previously, the coach of Peixe approved the arrival of Augusto, Diego Tardelli and Léo Baptistão.

“Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli are mobile forwards. They have a lot to do with what I think about football and it was one of the reasons for the signing. They give greater weight to the team because of their history in football. Regardless of when they make their debut, they need to time to gain pace and we are accelerating the process. The Board of Directors made an effort to bring it because of our losses and got reinforcements within our reality,” said Diniz.

“Augusto left very early for Europe, for Real Madrid, from the São Paulo base. He’s been endorsed a lot,” he added.

Jandrei, Velázquez, Augusto, Tardelli and Baptistão are the five Santos reinforcements for the semester so far. Peixe still evaluates other options on the market.

Leave your comment