Director of PSG, Leonardo talks about a proposal of nearly R$ 1 billion by Mbappé and criticizes Real Madrid

Former player Leonardo, currently football director of Paris Saint-Germain, gave an interview to the radio RMC Sport this Wednesday. He spoke about Kylian Mbappé’s willingness to leave the French club and sign with Real Madrid. The Brazilian criticized the stance of the Spanish team, which made an offer for the striker.

Leonardo said Real made an offer of 160 million euros (BRL 983.7 million) for Mbappé, who has a contract until the end of the season. According to him, the meringues have been acting unethically for years.

“Real Madrid has been behaving like this for two years. It is incorrect and even illegal because they contacted the player. It’s unacceptable to us. An offer comes within one year of the end of his contract and seven days before the transfer window closes. They want a refusal, to show Kylian that they’ve tried everything and start negotiating next year,” he said.

Being linked to PSG until June 2022, Mbappé will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club in January. Thus, the Parisian team would not receive a fee for the transfer of the athlete, who has already shown interest in playing in Spain.

Leonardo even commented on the player’s desire: “Kylian Mbappé wants to leave, it seems clear to me. I give my opinion, which I believe is clear to everyone. If he wants to leave, we can’t stop him, but it will be on our terms. We talked a lot, he always said the same things. Kylian always promised he wouldn’t leave the club for free,” he said.

Also according to the director, the proposal of the Spanish team was not good enough: “We don’t plan to talk to Real Madrid again. The last day [da janela de transferências] it’s August 31, at midnight. It seems clear to us: we wait and we extend [o contrato de Mbappé]. But we won’t let him out for less than we paid, as we still owe money to the Monaco.”

According to the newspaper the team, Paris Saint-Germain shelled out 180 million euros ($1.11 billion today) for the 22-year-old striker. 135 million were paid on the transfer date, while the other 35 would be transferred in installments.

Leave your comment