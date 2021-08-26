discover new B3 portal – Money Times

ETFs (index funds) have become a fever in the financial market in 2021, although many investors are still slipping in its definition or functioning.

And just to trim the edges of ignorance, the B3 (B3SA3), owner of Bolsa Brasileira, launched a new portal exclusively focused on ETFs.

In partnership with blackrock (BLK, BLAK34), bigger resource manager of the world, hashdex, biggest manager of cryptoactive From Latin America, Itaú Asset, investment, QR Capital and XP, the portal was born ETF.com.vc.

The site breaks down the investment modality that facilitates investors’ access to the market for actions, fixed income, commodities, real estate it’s from cryptocurrencies, nationally and internationally.

In the first half alone, the number of Brazilian investors in ETFs jumped from 242 thousand to more than 440 thousand investors, representing a growth of 83%, with an average daily financial volume of R$ 1.4 billion in 2021.

At the ETF.com.vc, investors find tips on how to choose a broker, to a comparison tool that helps more experienced people who feel more prepared when choosing an ETF.

The proposal is to support education aimed at investments in ETFs and BDRs of ETF.

Index funds provide investors with a faster and more effective way to diversify investments. By replicating the performance of a benchmark, they provide an advantageous way to invest by stimulating exposure to multiple sectors, countries and currencies.

“With the growing number of listings and investor demand for ETFs, it became evident that we had to develop together with ETF managers and partners a simple tool to search and compare the different characteristics of each ETF. It is yet another B3 initiative to promote education and simple paths of access to investment alternatives for the Brazilian investor.”, says Felipe Paiva, Director of Relationship with Customers and Individuals at B3.

With the ETF, the investor acquires a basket of assets that is more in line with his strategy, making it an excellent option for diversifying his portfolio.

Diversification is one of the keywords at this time of high volatility (up and down) in stock Exchange.

In an interview with Money Times, the investment analyst at empiricus, Matheus Spiess, cites diversification as one of the strategies to circumvent the fall of Ibovespa (IBOV), which reached zero earnings in 2021.

Watch the interview below: