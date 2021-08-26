DNA from a 7,000-year-old teenager reveals a hitherto unknown group of humans

The bones of a teenage hunter-gatherer who died more than 7,000 years ago on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi tell the story of a hitherto unknown group of humans.

This distinct human lineage has never been found anywhere else in the world, according to new research.

The study was published Wednesday (25) in the journal Nature.

“We have discovered the first ancient human DNA in the region of the island between Asia and Australia known as ‘Wallacea’, providing new insight into the genetic diversity and population history of early modern humans in this little-known part of the world.” study co-author Adam Brumm, professor of archeology at Griffith University’s Australian Research Center for Human Evolution, said via e-mail.

Early modern humans used the Wallacea Islands, particularly the Indonesian islands that include Sulawesi, Lombok and Flores, when they crossed from Eurasia to the Australian mainland more than 50,000 years ago, researchers believe. The exact route or how they navigated this crossing remains unclear, however.

“They must have done this using relatively sophisticated vessels of some sort, as there were no land bridges between the islands, even during the glacial peaks of the last ice age, when global sea levels were up to 140 meters (459 feet) lower than they are today,” said Brumm.

Tools and cave paintings suggested that humans lived on these islands 47,000 years ago, but the fossil record is sparse and ancient DNA degrades more rapidly in the tropical climate.

However, researchers discovered the skeleton of a woman aged 17 to 18 in a cave in Sulawesi in 2015. Her remains were buried in the cave 7,200 years ago. It was part of the Toalean culture, found only in a pocket on the southwest peninsula of Sulawesi. The cave is part of an archaeological site called Leang Panninge.

“’Toaleans’ is the name archaeologists have given to a somewhat enigmatic culture of prehistoric hunter-gatherers, who lived in the forested plains and mountains of South Sulawesi from about 8,000 years ago, until about the 5th century AD” said Brumm by email. “They made highly distinctive stone tools (including tiny, well-crafted arrowheads known as ‘Maros’ tips) that are not found anywhere else on the island or in Indonesia.”

The young hunter-gatherer is the first widely complete and well-preserved skeleton associated with the Toalean culture, said Brumm.

The study’s lead author, Selina Carlhoff, was able to retrieve DNA from the wedge-shaped petrous bone at the base of the skull.

“It was a big challenge, as the remains were heavily degraded by the tropical climate,” said Carlhoff, also a doctoral candidate at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, in a statement.

Secrets hidden in DNA

The work of recovering the genetic information paid off.

The young woman’s DNA showed that she was descended from the first wave of modern humans to enter Wallacea 50,000 years ago. This was part of the initial colonization of “Greater Australia,” or the combined ice age landmass of Australia and New Guinea. These are the ancestors of today’s indigenous Australians and Papuans, said Brumm.

The oldest genome traced back to the Wallacea Islands revealed something else: ancient humans hitherto unknown.

It also shares ancestry with a separate and distinct group from Asia, which likely arrived after the colonization of Greater Australia — because modern Indigenous Australians and Papuans do not share ancestry with this group, said Brumm.

“Previously, it was thought that the first time people with Asian genes entered Wallacea was about 3,500 years ago, when Austronesian-speaking farmers from Neolithic Taiwan invaded the Philippines and entered Indonesia,” he said.

“This suggests that there may have been a distinct group of modern humans in this region that we really had no idea about until now, as archeological sites are so rare in Wallacea and ancient skeletal remains are rare.”

No descendants of this lineage prevailed.

Its genome included another trait from an enigmatic and extinct group of humans: Denisovans. Only a handful of fossils prove that these first humans existed and are largely from Siberia and Tibet.

“The fact that their genes were found in Leang Panninge’s hunter-gatherers supports our earlier hypothesis that Denisovans occupied a much larger geographic area than previously understood,” said study co-author Johannes Krause, professor of archaeogenetics at Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, in a statement.

However, when the young woman’s DNA was compared with that of other hunter-gatherers who lived west of Wallacea at the same time, her DNA did not contain any genetic traces of Denisovan.

“The geographic distribution of Denisovans and modern humans may have overlapped in the Wallacea region. It may well be the key place where the Denisova people and the ancestors of the Australian and Papuan Indians intersected,” said study co-author Cosimo Posth, professor at the Senckenberg Center for Human Evolution and Paleoenvironment at the University of Tübingen in Frankfurt, Germany, in a statement.

Researchers don’t know what happened to the Toalean culture, and this latest discovery is a piece of the puzzle as they try to understand the ancient genetic history of humans in Southeast Asia. Brumm hopes that more ancient DNA from the Toalean people can be retrieved to reveal their diversity “and their broader ancestral history.”

(Translated text. Read the original in English.)