Do you agree with the release of Mateus Vital by Corinthians? Vote for My Timo’s poll

With no prominence at Corinthians, midfielder Mateus Vital was released by the club this Wednesday morning to go to Greece for exams and finalize his trip on loan to Panathinaikos. The player will stay for a year at the European club.

It is worth noting that, according to the GE, the Greek club will be responsible for Vital’s salary in full. In addition, there is also a call option of 4 million euros (about R$ 24.7 million at the current price) for 50% of its economic rights at the end of the loan link.

As Corinthians currently holds 85% of the player’s rights, if Panathinaikos opts for the purchase, the Alvinegra team would still hold 35% of the 23-year-old athlete’s rights, foreseeing a possible future transfer. The contract with Corinthians is valid until the end of 2023.

So far, Mateus Vital has played 187 matches for Corinthians and scored 14 goals. He won two state titles with the alvinegra shirt, in 2018 and 2019. My Timon wants to know: Do you, fan, agree with the release of Mateus Vital by Corinthians? Vote below!

Do you agree with the release of Mateus Vital by Corinthians?

See more in: Mateus Vital and Mercado da Bola.