Do you want to have Lula’s legs? Personal teaches you how with 3 easy exercises | Food and Wellness

Last Sunday (22), former president Lula drew attention to his physical fitness after his fiancée, Rosângela da Silva, published a photo of the two in Ceará. Lula’s legs, which were heavily matted, were what most surprised internet users, who began to ask how the former president got the results.

However, it’s possible to get a leg-fitted leg with simple workouts at home, using just bodyweight and free weights. Coach and personal trainer Nara Prado, who is a former player on the Brazilian Handball Team, teaches three basic exercises that can make you have Lula’s legs.

Nara suggests exercising only two to three times a week, from thirty minutes to an hour. You should intersperse each of them throughout the week with other types of training. The exercises, which use an average of 350 calories per workout, work depending on the constancy that varies the time from one person to another.

“These lower limb exercises, in the medium and long term, provide greater endurance, strength and agility for daily activities,” says Nara.

Squat with or without mini band

Nara explains that this squat can work the quadriceps (the muscle on the front of the thigh), the hamstrings (the back of the thigh) and strengthen the knee and hip joints. With the use of the mini band, which are elastics that boost the exercise, it intensifies the muscular work. Bands are also used to stabilize the knees during squats.

With legs hip-width apart with feet slightly apart and toes out, perform the hip squat movement. Flex as if you were going to sit down.

“Be careful with your knees. They cannot go forward to avoid the possibility of overloading the joint”, he warns. To not do this, do the descending movement by inhaling and exhaling on the way up. Use your heel to push your way up.

Standing hip abduction with mini band

Place the mini band on your legs, just above your ankles, and stand up straight. Leave one leg in support and spread the other one apart. Use your breath and let out the air when you push and inhale on the back movement, placing your feet together as in the starting position. “Try ‘locking’ or slowing down the lap. Thus, the abductors are better recruited”, he explains.

sink

With your legs diagonally apart, one in front of the other, begin to bend both knees together. The front knee should lower until the thigh averages 90 degrees to the back leg and knee.

This knee should reach the floor with the torso leaning slightly forward so as not to overload the lower back. To climb up, press the heel of your front leg.