Documentary series with the ex-Beatles will be on Star+

McCartney 3.2.1, documentary series featuring the legendary ex-Beatles Paul McCartney in conversations with the music producer Rick Rubin will be launched in Brazil exclusively by Star+, a new platform for streaming gives Disney dedicated to entertainment and sports for the adult audience. the platform will make its debut in the country on August 31.

The series encompasses six 30-minute episodes that feature McCartney sitting face to face with Rubin, in deep conversations to discuss his revolutionary work with the Beatles, the iconic 70s, the formation of the band Wings, and the British musician’s 50 years as a solo artist.

Second official synopsis, “The series explores music and creativity in a unique and revealing way, and audiences will be able to join the two music legends in intimate conversations about musical composition, influences and personal relationships that underpin iconic songs that have been part of several generations”.

In addition to starring in the production, Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin also serve as executive producers of McCartney 3.2.1. Join them in executive production Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern and Jeff Pollack. The series will be directed by Zachary Heinzerling.

