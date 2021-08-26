Dollar closes in fall with more benign local news and positive abroad | Economy

The dollar closed on a fall this Wednesday (25), with the real once again leading the gains among the main global currencies amid a good external mood and new adjustments after the recent strong pressure in the exchange market.

The US currency retreated 0.96%, quoted at R$5.2113. See more quotes.

On Tuesday, the dollar retreated 2.20%, to R$ 5.2616. In the month, accumulates high of 0.03%. In the year, the advance is 0.46% against the real.

Still under the baton of statements made the day before by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), about responsibility for public accounts and comments by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campo Neto, about a fiscal background “undeniably better”, the market reacted to even more records in federal tax collection data for July – which, according to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, indicate that this is the right time for the country to proceed with a tax reform.

Guedes reiterated that the fiscal is under control, while in an event on Wednesday Campos Neto repeated that the BC will do whatever it takes to put inflation on target – thus suggesting interest increases as many as necessary, highlighted the Reuters agency.

Also on Wednesday, the IBGE released data on the preview of the official inflation for August, which was 0.89% – the highest for the month since 2002. Earlier this week, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that a annual rate between 7% and 8% would be ‘in the game’. Economists heard by G1, however, point out that there is cause for concern – and that the current Brazilian inflation follows a different logic from the rest of the countries.

The other part of the dollar’s fall in this session came from abroad, where the US currency maintained a bearish bias and optimism continued to dominate the stock market, which on Wall Street once again renewed records

Next Friday, all the spotlights in the global financial market will be focused on the virtual speech of the leader of the US central bank (Fed), Jerome Powell, at the famous annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, in the USA.

Investors are waiting to see if the Fed will give any clearer indication as to when it will start cutting monetary stimuli – the same ones that flooded the world with liquidity in 2020 and helped to stave off a further rise in the dollar in Brazil and abroad.

