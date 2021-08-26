Dollar goes to low in 2 weeks with more benign local news and positive exterior

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar fell again this Wednesday and closed at a low in just over two weeks, with the real once again leading gains among the main global currencies amid a good external mood and new adjustments after the recent strong pressure on the foreign exchange market.

Still under the baton of statements made the day before by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), about responsibility for public accounts and comments by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campo Neto, about a fiscal background “undeniably better”, the market reacted to even more records in federal tax collection data for July – which, according to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, indicate that this is the right time for the country to proceed with a tax reform.

Guedes reiterated that the fiscal is under control, while in an event on Wednesday Campos Neto repeated that the BC will do whatever it takes to put inflation on target – thus suggesting as many interest rate increases as necessary. The IPCA-15 soared to the highest level for an August in nearly two decades, according to IBGE data released on Wednesday.

One-week real NDF contracts carry a return of 5% per year (the Selic is at 5.25%), but the 12-month maturities already have a 7.5% rate, against 2.3% at the beginning of the year , indicating the prospect of an increase in yields on fixed income investments denominated in Brazilian currency, in the wake of the expectation of new increases in the Selic by the BC.

“The high interest rates tend to benefit the (Brazilian) currency, but that still depends, because if the Brasilia turmoil continues heated, we may have more pressure on the exchange rate and a devalued real,” said Mauro Morelli, chief strategist at Davos Financial Partnership.

The other part of the dollar’s fall in this session came from abroad, where the US currency maintained a bearish bias and optimism continued to dominate the stock market, which on Wall Street once again renewed records [.NPT].

Investors are anxiously awaiting signals from the US central bank (Fed) about a possible cut in stimulus, and they could be given on Friday, when Fed leader Jerome Powell will speak.

The dollar in cash fell 0.95% this Wednesday, at 5.2115 reais on sale, the lowest level since the last 10 days (5.1957 reais).

In this trading session, the currency ranged from an increase of 0.20% (to 5.2717 reais) to a fall of 1.04% (to 5.2064 reais).

With this Wednesday’s low, the dollar lost support from the 100-day linear moving average (now at 5.2547 reais), after the day before leaving behind the 200-day average (then at 5.3317 reais), potentially triggering automatic currency sales orders, a move that would feed back the price decline.

