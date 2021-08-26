Dollar has 4th drop, at R$ 5.211, the lowest value in 2 weeks; bag goes up

The dollar reached its fourth consecutive fall today, this one of 0.97%, and closed the day quoted at R$ 5.211 on sale, the lowest value in two weeks since August 10 (R$ 5.197). It is also the first time in more than two months that the American currency has accumulated a sequence of four casualties – the last one happened between the 21st and 24th of June.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), increased by 0.50%, reaching 120,817.71 points. The week has been positive for the indicator, which has already added gains of 2.34% since Monday (23), after a strong fall of 2.59% accumulated in the previous one.

In August, the dollar remained practically stable, with a slight appreciation of 0.03% against the real. The Ibovespa still has a drop in the month, of 0.81%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Speeches “calm” the market

Image: Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies

Contributing to the appreciation of the real against the dollar were recent soothing comments by Brazilian authorities on the country’s fiscal situation. Yesterday, the president of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL, picture above), said that Congress will not approve measures that violate the spending ceiling or provide for default in the payment of court orders (debts of the Union arising from court rulings).

“I don’t see the need, the possibility, of blowing the ceiling,” said Lira at an XP Investimentos event. Afterwards, he also met with the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Luiz Fux, in order to debate a solution to pay the court orders, estimated at nearly R$90 billion for 2022.

Just yesterday, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said there was improvement in fiscal indicators, adding that the backdrop for gross debt is now “undeniably better” than it was a few months ago.

We have seen authorities trying to show that the agenda is strong, and the trend is that in the coming days we will see more important figures conveying the feeling that things are moving forward. (…) This favors the fall of the dollar to a lower level.

Gustavo Cruz, from RB Investimentos, tells Reuters

Interest prospects help

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

At the same time, signs of persistently high inflation are leading investors to bet on an even tougher stance by the Central Bank in relation to the economy’s basic interest rates (Selic), which could benefit the real. At the last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, on August 4, the Selic rate was raised by 1 percentage point, to 5.25% per year — the highest increase in 18 years.

Earlier, data released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) showed that pressure from the price of electricity led Brazil’s official inflation forecast to soar to 0.89%, the highest level for August in nearly two decades .

“High and spreading inflationary pressures, intense cost inflation pressures, additional fiscal stimulus and higher political and fiscal risk premiums should lead the Central Bank to continue to normalize monetary policy and anticipate and accelerate the path to a rate above neutral,” said Alberto Ramos, an analyst at Goldman Sachs.

(With Reuters)