Doria announces vaccination of seniors for 6/09

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), confirmed today the plan to apply the third dose to seniors aged 60 years and over from 6 September. The announcement, made at a press conference, took place hours after the Ministry of Health implemented the measure nationwide from 15 September.

Doria did not announce a calendar. Until then, the only rule, similar to the Ministry of Health, is that the elderly have been vaccinated with the second dose for at least six months. Unlike the national advertisement, transplanted immunosuppressed patients have not yet been covered.

This decision was finalized this morning and, to increase protection for the over 60-year-old public, the state of São Paulo will start applying the third dose from September 6th.”

João Doria, governor of São Paulo

This morning, Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced the application of the third dose for seniors over 70 years old as of September 15th. It also reduced the waiting period to complete the vaccine schedule with AstraZeneca and Pfizer from 12 to 8 weeks. Doria, who was already evaluating the issue, decided to go ahead and even presented a vaccination card.

According to João Gabbardo, executive coordinator of the Scientific Committee, formerly the Contingency Center, the scale will be done according to age, in descending order.

The 60-year-olds who will be vaccinated are those who have completed six months of the second dose. If the second dose took place less than six months ago, she should wait six months. It is after six months that there is a possibility of a drop in immunity. Before that, it doesn’t make sense to give an additional dose.”

João Gabbardo, Executive Coordinator of the Scientific Committee

The measure was already being discussed by the government of São Paulo, previously resistant to the application, since last week. In a meeting this week, the Scientific Committee gave the favorable opinion to the adoption in elderly people over 60 years old and immunosuppressed.

The question, for the Doria government, then became the amount of doses available. Currently, the state vaccinates adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities. The possibility adopted by the state would be to advance the second doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer, as Queiroga also announced, and then go to the elderly.

To anticipate Pfizer and AstraZeneca, we need more vaccine doses. We are working and seeing who is this population to be anticipated and, within the possibility of the calendar, we will do so. But we need more doses of vaccines so that we can anticipate this.

Regiane de Paula, PEI coordinator

At a press conference this morning, Doria said the hammer would be hit at a meeting of the PEI (State Immunization Program) tomorrow and possibly announced on Friday (27). Hours later, he was bored by Queiroga.

According to the government, to get around this problem, the third dose can be applied with any vaccine, not necessarily from the same manufacturer as the other two.

“This third dose can be used with the vaccine that we have available. When it comes to Janssen, a single dose, there will also be a booster dose. The vaccine, the manufacturer, will be subject to availability,” stated Gabbardo.

It would be pointless to wait any longer to respond to the population. This is everyone’s anxiety.”

João Gabbardo, Executive Coordinator of the Scientific Committee

Different countries have already adopted the 3rd dose

The third dose is already being adopted by some countries for different ages, such as Israel (after 30) and Hungary (the entire population), but it had not yet been guaranteed by the São Paulo government. Yesterday, Rio de Janeiro announced the measure after releasing a study with an increase in deaths and hospitalizations for immunized elderly.

The assessment of both the Doria government and Butantan is that there were still no consistent studies recommending the booster dose for those who took CoronaVac, despite some research already indicating the need. Chile, a country that also used the immunizing agent in mass, has already started to apply the booster dose to adults 55 years of age or older.

What the São Paulo government even speculated about was a periodic vaccination campaign, starting in January, when it marked the beginning of immunization against covid-19 in the country.

3rd dose with ‘vaccine available’ in SP

João Gabbardo declared that the booster dose against the disease will be made with the vaccines that are available, regardless of who took one type of vaccine or another.

The vaccine that was made available first and that served the most at-risk population was CoronaVac. The vast majority used the first and second doses of CoronaVac. But in other countries, with different vaccines, this is also being done.”

João Gabbardo

The vaccine produced by the São Paulo laboratory was not included, for the time being, in the federal plans for the additional doses. “This repeated attacks on CoronaVac are nothing new. We live with it almost daily. Our contract with the MS expires this month. We will deliver the 100 million doses and we have no schedule to deliver more doses,” he said.

“Now, this is a fact that has no relation to the effectiveness of the vaccine association. CoronaVac adds, as a third dose, an increase of up to five times the antibody stimulation, so this is not based on a technical rule, it is a preference of the minister to reach CoronaVac”, he pointed out.

The health specialist said that the moment calls for the anticipation of doses and the reduction of the period between the first and second dose, in addition to the effort to mobilize the state to protect the elderly.

The state government has noticed a progressive improvement in the indicators of the pandemic. Paulo Menezes, coordinator of the Scientific Committee, said that the growing presence of the delta variant made the group meet to think about alternatives.

The Scientific Committee gathered evidence from around the world. We are seeing in several countries this issue of the third dose for their population and, therefore, the Scientific Committee judged that it is appropriate, so, at this moment [aplicar uma terceira dose em maiores de 60 anos].”

Paulo Menezes

Third dose announced by the Ministry of Health

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the application of the third dose of immunizing agents against covid-19 for the elderly and immunosuppressed. The reinforcement will be distributed to the population as of September 15th.

On the same day, the paste will reduce the interval for applying the second dose of immunizers from Pfizer and AstraZeneca from the current 12 weeks to eight weeks. Queiroga said that on September 10, the Ministry of Health will finalize the distribution of immunization agents.

The new shipment will serve to apply the first dose to the entire Brazilian population over 18 years of age. The measure makes room for the anticipation and the announced booster vaccine.

Queiroga also stated that the decision was taken amid the possibility of dissemination of the delta variant in the country.