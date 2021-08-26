Dream Cycle: Watch the trailer for the new game from creator Lara Croft

Game announced at Gamescom 2021 is coming to PC soon, featuring soundtrack by Tomb Raider composer

THE Gamescom 2021 officially debuted this Wednesday afternoon (25), with the Opening Night Live conference, presented by Geoff Keighley. One of the surprises announced during the event was Dream Cycle, an unprecedented game developed by the studio Cathuria Games and published by Raw Fury.

The action-adventure game has the talent of Toby Gard, designer responsible for creating the character Lara Croft. The soundtrack is composed by Nathan McCree, also by Tomb Raider. The story is based on a series by HP Lovecraft.

In Dream Cycle, players will take on the role of Morgan Carter, an arcane apprentice trapped in a fragmented dimension. It will be necessary to defeat thousands of corrupted inhabitants of Dreamlands to break a curse imposed on the hero. Check out the trailer:

endless adventures

The title is described as an “Infinite Adventure”, featuring random computer-generated scenarios (procedural technology). The developer claims that new scenarios and realms will be released with future updates.



– Continues after advertising –

From the gameplay scenes shown, Dream Land will allow you to use different types of attacks, including options for firearms, melee weapons and spells, combining shots and many special moves. There will be stealth options and abilities that will allow you to quickly navigate through the varied scenarios.

Dream Cycle launch and minimum requirements

Dream Cycle will be released for PCs on September 7, 2021, in Steam Early Access version. You can check the game’s official page by clicking on this link.

According to Steam, the minimum requirements to run Dream Cycle are Intel Core i5-7400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor, 8GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 graphics and 10GB of available storage space.

Other highlights from the first day of Gamescom 2021 were the Saints Row Reboot, the first Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay trailer and the Far Cry 6 story trailer.

Gamescom 2021: Watch the new Halo Infinite trailer

New Halo will feature Xbox Series X|S exclusive controls and a limited edition Xbox Series X



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Raw Fury