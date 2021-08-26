Eduardo Costa defaults after putting up for sale a R$ 10 million mansion; understand

Eduardo Costa asked for help from the Justice of Minas Gerais to collect a fine for breach of contract in the amount of R$ 1 million from the sports commentator, Fabio Júnior Pereira. According to information from the website Hora Top TV e Novela, in the action filed on December 17, 2020, the singer presents a private instrument of commitment to sell and buy a property, which, according to him, would not have been fulfilled by the buyer.

In the sales contract, which would have been signed on July 30 of last year, Costa is negotiating the property for R$ 10 million. It is a construction of 820.71 meters in an area of ​​1,177 square meters, located in the city of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais.

In the action, the countryman explains that the agreement was that a down payment of R$ 6 million would be given, and the remainder (R$ 4 million) would be paid in 36 installments of R$ 111 thousand each. But, no amount would have been paid, even with the sending of two extrajudicial notifications making the charges.

Educardo Costa also says that he would be entitled to receive a fine in the amount of R$ 1 million referring to the 10% clause provided for in the event of default. He wants the contract terminated.

The former football player has not yet been located by the Official of Justice, with that, there was no defense presentation.

