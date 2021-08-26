Eduardo Costa defaults on R$ 10 million in home sale







The countryman now charges a fine in the ditch of R$ 1 million for breaching the contract. Photo: Instagram: @eduardocosta / Famous and Celebrities

Jeez, that Eduardo Costa took a default – a big one! According to the information of the Time Top TV and Soap Opera, the singer filed a lawsuit in Minas Gerais and now charges a fine of R$ 1 million for the breach of contract by sports commentator Fábio Junior Pereira.

According to the publication, in the action filed on December 17, 2020, which is being processed at the 21st Civil Court of the Judicial District of Belo Horizonte, the artist presents proof of sale and purchase of a luxurious property that would not have been fulfilled by the TV Globo contractor .





Photo: Instagram/@eduardocosta / Famous and Celebrities

In the proposal signed on July 30, the countryman was negotiating the residence for R$ 10 million. The agreement would be to receive an initial down payment of R$ 6 million and the rest would have to be paid in 36 installments of R$ 111 thousand each, however no amount would have been received, even with the extrajudicial notifications.

Now, Eduardo says he wants the contract to be terminated, but so far, the former player has not been located by the courts.