Eduardo Costa takes default of R$ 10 million on sale of mansion | Fabia Oliveira

Eduardo Costa, who regretted getting involved in politics in the past, filed a lawsuit in Minas Gerais and is charging a fine for breaching the contract in the amount of R$ 1 million from sports commentator, Fábio Júnior Pereira. In the action filed on December 17th of last year and which is being processed at the 21st Civil Court of the District of Belo Horizonte, the singer presents a private instrument of commitment to sell and buy a property, which, according to the artist, would not have been fulfilled by the buyer.

The property sale contract would have been signed on July 30 of last year, in which the countryman negotiates the property for R$ 10 million. It is a construction of 820.71 meters in an area of ​​1,177 square meters, located in the city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

In the process, the singer also explains that the agreement was that a down payment of R$ 6 million would be given, and the remainder (R$ 4 million) would be paid in 36 installments of R$ 111,000 each. However, no amount would have been paid, even with the sending of two extrajudicial notifications making the charges.

The countryman claims that he would be entitled to receive a fine in the amount of R$ 1 million referring to the 10% clause provided for in case of default. The singer still wants the contract to be terminated. So far, the former player had not yet been located by the bailiff, therefore, there was no defense presentation. The information is from the website ‘Hora Top TV e Novela’.