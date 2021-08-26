Eduardo Costa takes default on sale of luxury property of R$ 10 million – Famous

Eduardo Costa (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The singer Eduardo Costa triggered the justice in Minas Gerais to charge a fine for breach of contract in the amount of R$ 1 million from the sports commentator and former soccer player Fbio Junior Pereira.

According to the columnist’s information Fbia de Oliveira, from the newspaper The day, in the action filed on December 17, 2020, which is being processed in the 21st Civil Court of the District in Belo Horizonte, the artist presents proof of sale and purchase of a luxury property in the neighborhood Girl Scouts, in the capital of Minas Gerais, which, according to the artist, would not have been fulfilled by the buyer.

The document was signed on July 30 of last year, in the amount of R$ 10 million. The property in question has 1,177 square meters in total, with 821 m² of built area.

In the process, Edward explains that the agreement was that a down payment of BRL 6 million would be given, and the remainder would be paid in 36 installments of BRL 111 thousand each, however, no amount would have been received, even with the extrajudicial notifications.

In addition to a fine of R$ 1 million related to the 10% clause provided for in case of default, Coast wants the termination of the contract.

Fbio had not yet been located by officer of justiceTherefore, it did not present a defense, according to information from the Time Top TV and Soap Opera.