eFootball releases new trailer with gameplay details; see | foot

Konami released this Thursday a trailer focused on the gameplay of eFootball. Successor to PES 2021, the new title promises profound changes in gameplay. The video provides an explanation for some changes, for example, the one made in ball control. Some professional players, like the Spaniard Piqué, from Barcelona, and the young Japanese, Kubo, from Mallorca.
eFootball releases new trailer with gameplay details; Look
Players in the Old Trafford tunnel in eFootball — Photo: Publicity
“In the video released this morning, Konami presented for the first time the ideas it had to evolve the franchise. eFootball, compared to the old PES, will have new ball control, dribbling, different ways to steal the ball and create chances. In addition to a complete overhaul of melee battles for the ball, focus on one-on-one duels with help from Piqué and Iniesta and improve tactics and control changes.
Without detailing in depth, the developer said that one of the improvements should not arrive with the release of eFootball (still no date set). Called “Sharp Kicks”, the new feature will come into play in the “near future”.
See more images from eFootball:
Rashford prepares eFootball submission — Photo: Publicity
Barcelona comes out with the ball in eFootball — Photo: Publicity