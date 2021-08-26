eFootball releases new trailer with gameplay details; see | foot

“In the video released this morning, Konami presented for the first time the ideas it had to evolve the franchise. eFootball, compared to the old PES, will have new ball control, dribbling, different ways to steal the ball and create chances. In addition to a complete overhaul of melee battles for the ball, focus on one-on-one duels with help from Piqué and Iniesta and improve tactics and control changes.