Electoral Code changes and threatens to bar Moro, judges, military and police

Former judge Sergio Moro could be impacted by the new rule, if it is sanctioned by October this year| Photo: Pedro França/Senate Agency

The rapporteur of the Code of Electoral Process, deputy Margarete Coelho (PP-PI), filed this Wednesday (25) a new report for the project, which may be voted on in the coming weeks. Among the news, the text determines a quarantine of five years for the military, police, judges and prosecutors to contest elections.

THE People’s Gazette found that, if approved, the bill threatens a possible candidacy of former judge Sergio Moro for the presidency in 2022, as well as an attempt to re-elect many police officers who make up today’s so-called congressional bulletin board.

The draftsman of the project even received the proposal to insert a transition clause in the text, so that these ineligibility would only be applied from now on. In other words, those who left office less than 5 years before the 2022 elections would be able to run for office. But the final draft Code was left without the transition clause.

The proposed quarantine caused an uprising in the public security caucus, formed by police and military personnel who were elected deputies. Faced with pressure on the rapporteur, Deputy Margarete Coelho, a change is already being drawn up so that the rule is applied only to those who leave the Judiciary, the Public Ministry, the police and the Armed Forces after the text is approved. Even so, there is pressure to completely remove the quarantine.

who else could have their candidacy barred by the Electoral Code

If there are no changes in the quarantine and the text filed on Wednesday is approved by Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, former judge and former minister Sergio Moro could have his candidacy barred. Moro is in conversations with members of Podemos to become politically viable for 2022.

Besides Moro, General Eduardo Pazuello, the former health minister, is another one at risk. He has already signaled that he may run for political office next year. The current Minister of Justice, Chief Anderson Torres (Federal Police), could also be on the list of threatened. Behind the scenes, he articulates a seat for the Senate.

The text of the new Code of Electoral Procedure states that civil servants who have not been permanently removed from their homes are ineligible for any position. positions and functions up to five years before the election. The same restriction applies to judges or members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office who have not permanently removed from their positions and functions up to five years prior to the election.

“This is an usurpation of the democratic right of the police. We are going to try to reverse this,” said Deputy Captain Derrite (PP-SP) upon learning of the new text.

The Electoral Process Code has been discussed by deputies and should be put to a vote by the second half of August. To take effect for the 2022 elections, the changes must be approved by the beginning of October by the House and Senate.

Electoral quarantine supported by the Central and STF ministers

The electoral quarantine counts on the support of benches from the Centrão and from parties such as the PSDB and the PSD, for example. This possibility had already been evaluated by congressmen for at least a year.

Last year, the then president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Dias Toffoli, even suggested a period of eight years for judges and prosecutors to stand as candidates.

“This would avoid using the magistracy and the impartial power of the judge to make demagoguery, appear in public opinion and then become a candidate,” said Toffoli. “Whoever wants to be a candidate has to leave the magistracy, he has to leave the Public Ministry. And there has to be a period of ineligibility, yes”, said the minister.

On the same day, the then president of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (RJ), stated that the eight-year period was “too long”. “I think President Toffoli is correct. This matter is mature and is very close to reaching a point. State careers cannot be used as a personal springboard. This transition between the career of the state and the elections must have a deadline,” said Maia, at a press conference at the Chamber.

Military police bench grew in 2018

In the 2018 election, 73 military police officers were elected to Legislative positions, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). They were elected to the State Assemblies, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

The PSL, the party for which President Jair Bolsonaro was elected, was the party with the most elected: 39 winning candidates. After the PSL, the PP, Republican and Rede parties had more police and military elected. PP registered 6 politicians who claim to be police or military. Republicans and Rede have 3 each.

how is the current rule

Currently, the Ineligibility Law provides for periods of up to six months for judges, the military and police to apply. In the case of judges and prosecutors who have undergone compulsory retirement processes or for those who have lost their position through disciplinary proceedings, the quarantine is already eight years.