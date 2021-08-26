Eliminated from MasterChef, Juliana A. regrets decision on the mezzanine: “I felt betrayed”

The participants of MasterChef Brasil had to face a duel of beansCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges tried the dishes presentedCarlos Reinis/Band

And they decided that Helena won the mini testCarlos Reinis/Band

The elimination test featured the fearsome Baked AlaskaCarlos Reinis/Band

Amateur cooks were frightened by the testCarlos Reinis/Band

With a sprained foot, José Sergio had the help of his colleaguesCarlos Reinis/Band

André taught Ana Paula how to use the ice cream makerCarlos Reinis/Band

Fogaça went to the participants’ benchCarlos Reinis/Band

Juliana was comfortable in the elimination testCarlos Reinis/Band

Andrew wanted to show serviceCarlos Reinis/Band

Luiz was worried about not liking confectioneryCarlos Reinis/Band

“Cooks: a few minutes to go!”Carlos Reinis/Band

André also unmold his ice creamCarlos Reinis/Band

And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band

Juliana was having trouble making the cakeCarlos Reinis/Band

Andrew was not very luckyCarlos Reinis/Band

Juliana was desperateCarlos Reinis/Band

Ana Paula managed to deliver something close to what was presentedCarlos Reinis/Band

José Sergio also managed to surpriseCarlos Reinis/Band

Luiz came closer to the desired resultCarlos Reinis/Band

Helena Rizzo tried Baked AlaskaCarlos Reinis/Band

Erick Jacquin tried Baked AlaskaCarlos Reinis/Band

Henrique Fogaça tried Baked AlaskaCarlos Reinis/Band

Ana Paula congratulated the participants for the difficult testCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges debated the desserts presentedCarlos Reinis/Band

And Luiz won the knockout challengeCarlos Reinis/Band

André, José Sergio and Juliana were among the worstCarlos Reinis/Band

Pedro started to bake his Baked AlaskaCarlos Reinis/Band

Helena went looking for international referencesCarlos Reinis/Band

Pedro wanted to make up for the loss in the previous raceCarlos Reinis/Band

Ana Paula wanted to guarantee the mezzanineCarlos Reinis/Band

The episode had a special guest appearance by Cashew and ChestnutCarlos Reinis/Band

The choice of beans and pairs was by luckCarlos Reinis/Band

There were eight different types of beans in the testCarlos Reinis/Band

The cooks had to come out of the box in this testCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges revealed what they would do with the beansCarlos Reinis/Band

Hector was focused on his preparations.Carlos Reinis/Band

Ana Paula was attentive to the duelCarlos Reinis/Band

Raquel wanted to stand out from the startCarlos Reinis/Band

André wanted to prepare vinaigrette with pumpkin and squid with beansCarlos Reinis/Band

Luiz was keeping an eye on his watchCarlos Reinis/Band

Daphne was focused on her plateCarlos Reinis/Band

Márcio was confident he would stand outCarlos Reinis/Band

Kelyn wanted to continue the streak of good victoriesCarlos Reinis/Band

Helena Rizzo passed the participants’ benchCarlos Reinis/Band

Erick Jacquin passed the participants’ benchCarlos Reinis/Band

The first duel was between André and KelynCarlos Reinis/Band

Then it was Luiz and Márcio’s turn to face each otherCarlos Reinis/Band

Raquel won the duel against AmandaCarlos Reinis/Band

Renato also did better than José SergioCarlos Reinis/Band

Isabella won the duel against Pedro, which was not badCarlos Reinis/Band

Hector won the battle against HelenaCarlos Reinis/Band

Daphne won the duel against JulianaCarlos Reinis/Band

Eduardo also stood out against Ana PaulaCarlos Reinis/Band

Whoever won the duel went straight to the mezzanineCarlos Reinis/Band

The average performers had one more chance to save themselvesCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges asked them to make a mortadella appetizerCarlos Reinis/Band

Andrew was confident on the plateCarlos Reinis/Band

André was saved by the mezzanine colleaguesCarlos Reinis/Band