Empire: Maria Marta discovers betrayal on the eve of marriage





In the next chapters of “Empire”, Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will be very shaken when she discovers the betrayal of Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) on the eve of their marriage. The villain’s case is with no one else, none other than Danielle (Maria Ribeiro), his ex-daughter-in-law, which makes everything much more dramatic for the empress.

In the scenes scheduled to air in September, Bruna (Kiria Malheiros) will flee the hotel and go to the Medeiros mansion to tell José Pedro (Caio Blat) about her mother’s secret romance.

“It’s just that I can’t stand to see my mother with that insufferable man anymore”, the girl collapses.

The Commander’s eldest son will run to tell the bomb to Maria Marta, who will come to suspect the story.

“It is not possible, my son. First, they barely knew each other. Then there’s that thing about Maurílio stealing Danielle’s notebook. It’s not possible. There’s the fact that Maurílio is a polite, kind person, and Danielle is a fifth-class person. A chore would never be with Maurílio”, he will say.

José Pedro will confront his mother assuring that the information is true: “The things she told leave no doubt.”

Soon Maria Marta’s form begins to fall and she understands the villain’s true plans. “What he wants is Império. That’s why he wants to marry me”.

The empress will ask her butler to call her ex-daughter-in-law to go to the mansion to fetch her daughter, in an attempt to confront her.