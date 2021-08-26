Energisa delivers the “Efficient Home Kit” to low-income families and encourages conscientious energy consumption

Encouraging the efficient use of electricity is part of Energisa Sul-Sudeste’s routine in the communities where it operates. As a result, the distributor completed the “Intelligent House” pilot project, with the delivery of wi-fi lamp kits and wi-fi smart plugs to 200 low-income families. In addition to these devices, beneficiaries received a new electric shower and guidelines on how to save electricity.

Energisa’s Energy Efficiency coordinator, Thiago Peres de Oliveira, explains that the kits were distributed to families in five cities served by the company: Assis, Bragança Paulista, Catanduva and Presidente Prudente, in the state of São Paulo; and Guarapuava in Paraná. “With the delivery of the kits, our main objective is for families to adopt practices to save energy on a daily basis. The equipment is efficient, but it is necessary that all residents of the house have conscious habits and avoid wasting energy”, he explains Thiago, adding that the project is part of the Energy Efficiency Program that Energisa is carrying out in partnership with the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

Each Efficient Home Kit, from the Positivo brand, consists of two wi-fi lamps and two wi-fi smart plugs. To give you an idea, the smart LED wi-fi lamp can be programmed to turn on automatically via a mobile app. Likewise, the smart plugs are compatible with household appliances and small appliances of up to 1000W of power, and enable the monitoring of consumption and energy savings.

no waste

Thiago points out that, as well as the families benefiting from the kits, everyone needs to adopt daily practices to avoid the undue use of electricity and, consequently, a scare on the electricity bill at the end of the month.

To help you with the task of using electricity in a conscious way, Energisa Sul-Southeste has listed some tips:

Air conditioning – the use of an air conditioner contributes to the increase in energy consumption by around 30% during the hottest period of the year. When the heat is intense and you can’t give it up, choose a temperature of 23 degrees and perform periodic maintenance and cleaning of the filters so that dirt does not interfere with the proper functioning of the device.

Refrigerator – Avoid opening the refrigerator all the time. The longer it is open, the more energy it will consume. Do not put hot food in the refrigerator, as it will use more energy to make the hot food reach the temperature of others.

Electric shower – it accounts for about 25% of a household’s consumption. When using it, prefer the “summer” option as it consumes less than “winter”.

Washing machine and iron – do not fractionate the washing of clothes. If possible, accumulate parts and wash them all at once. Thus, the machine will run at full capacity at longer intervals, which reduces energy consumption. The same goes for the use of an iron.

New equipment – purchase products with the Procel Seal. The savings over time are worth it.

Sockets – avoid using “benjamin”, or T, to connect multiple devices. These devices can generate overload and cause a short circuit and even fire.