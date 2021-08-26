English starts using dentures for the dead after not getting medical attention

Matt Bonel, 53, from England, had to accept a donation of dentures after his health service refused medical assistance. The Sun revealed that the dentures were donated by a widow who recently lost her husband.

When he was 42 years old, Matt received his first dentures, as he had been in a bicycle accident. The English problems started 18 months ago, when the dentures broke.

“I’ve been trying to fix my upper prosthesis for 18 months, but every dentist says they’re not taking on new patients because of the coronavirus,” Matt said.

Bonel and the denture donor met while he was visiting his mother in the hospital. When he told about his problem, Matt saw the man who was hospitalized offer for the Englishman to keep his dentures after he died.

“When I visited my mother in the hospital, I started talking to an old man […] He said I could pull his teeth out when he died, as he wouldn’t leave there, and his wife actually gave them to me,” Bonel revealed.

Matt was thrilled with the widow’s attitude and promised to reward her at some point.

