Everson sees chance to go national team raises, but ensures focus on Atltico

Everson’s great phase at Atltico may soon earn him a call to the Brazilian National Team. And the chances of this moment coming soon increased, as English clubs decided not to release players called by national teams who will play in the next “Fifa Date” in countries on the “red list” (maximum degree of risk for COVID-19) in the UK. Thus, goalkeepers Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City) should embezzle the team led by coach Tite. And the path opens for the alvinegro archer.

Everson is on the Brazilian team’s radar. Recently, the goalkeeper, who is going through a great phase in the 2021 season, was the target of a survey made by the technical commission of Tite ao Atltico. If there is no reversal in the veto of English clubs (which was followed by the Spaniards), the 31-year-old athlete’s dream could come true. However, he guarantees, the focus is entirely on the club.

“Every player has the dream of wearing the Brazilian national team’s shirt, but for that you have to be doing a good job for your club. I’m very focused here, on continuing to do this good job at Atltico, going through this good moment. I’m working to keep growing and help Atltico more. If one day there is a call-up or another survey, it will certainly be the result of good work here at Atltico,” he said on Wednesday.

In “Fifa Date”, Brazil will face Chile, Argentina and Peru, in the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022. The matches will be, respectively, on the 2nd, 5th and 9th of September. If called up, Everson will not miss Atltico in games, as the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has promised to adjust the schedule of national competitions to avoid the problem.

“I try to be focused here at Atltico, focused on the next game, so that I can play a good role and help the team to seek victory. If I call up the national team, I’ll be making a dream come true, but it’s certainly a consequence of a good job wearing the Atltico shirt,” added Everson, who now has attention in the game against Fluminense.

Atltico faces Tricolor this Thursday, from 21:30. The match, at the Nilton Santos Stadium, is the first of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The decisive clash is scheduled for September 16, at the same time, in Mineiro.