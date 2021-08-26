Facincani ‘leaks’ on broadcast and appears shirtless live on ESPN

Commentator Felippe Facincani appeared shirtless on a live ESPN Brazil broadcast tonight. The journalist’s image was leaked during the night edition of “SportsCenter” this Wednesday. Wanted by the report of UOL Sport, the channel declined to comment on the case.
After a live entry by reporter Eduardo de Meneses at Morumbi stadium, the broadcast ended up showing Facincani in an unprepared moment. The commentator even asked his colleagues if he was already on the air. See the video below.
“Look at the guy, naked! Look at that, man… Tarzan”, joked the presenter.
“Is it on the air yet? No kidding,” replied Facincani.
Quickly, the video began to circulate on social networks and several users echoed the subject. “For what reason was Facincani naked?”, wrote a netizen. “Facincani is a meme factory,” added another.
Last Monday, Facincani had already gone through an unusual situation live. The commentator amused ESPN colleagues by getting “pistol” with a mosquito during the “Bate-Bola Debate”.
See reactions on social media: