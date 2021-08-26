Facincani ‘leaks’ on broadcast and appears shirtless live on ESPN

Commentator Felippe Facincani appeared shirtless on a live ESPN Brazil broadcast tonight. The journalist’s image was leaked during the night edition of “SportsCenter” this Wednesday. Wanted by the report of UOL Sport, the channel declined to comment on the case.

After a live entry by reporter Eduardo de Meneses at Morumbi stadium, the broadcast ended up showing Facincani in an unprepared moment. The commentator even asked his colleagues if he was already on the air. See the video below.

“Look at the guy, naked! Look at that, man… Tarzan”, joked the presenter.

“Is it on the air yet? No kidding,” replied Facincani.

Quickly, the video began to circulate on social networks and several users echoed the subject. “For what reason was Facincani naked?”, wrote a netizen. “Facincani is a meme factory,” added another.

Last Monday, Facincani had already gone through an unusual situation live. The commentator amused ESPN colleagues by getting “pistol” with a mosquito during the “Bate-Bola Debate”.

See reactions on social media:

People were confused…

for what reason the facincani tava peladão? — ManoRafa??? (@sepmanorafa) August 25, 2021

Why the hell was Facincani naked on live? — bel (@crfoubre) August 25, 2021

Of course there was no shortage of jokes

KKKKKKKKKKKKKKK facincani is meme factory — Junior (@jcabralcrvg) August 25, 2021

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD THE FACINCANI NAKED ON ESPN HAUAHUAHAUAAU — João Victor (@JVtuita) August 26, 2021

Is it bad for you? Imagine what’s Facincani at these hours hahahahahahahahahahah what a stage, friend!! #facincapeladão — Caê Barbosa ???? (@caeoguy) August 25, 2021

The guys even pulled the record…

One more leak and Facincani can ask for music at Fantástico — William Castro (@William_Castro) August 25, 2021

That famous Facincani audio is no longer enough, now the guy appears naked live on ESPN, he really likes to be teased — João Victor (@JVtuita) August 26, 2021