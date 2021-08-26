Fagner, Adson and Renato don’t train, and only one worries

Corinthians returned today (25) to training at CT Joaquim Grava and, for the first time this week, coach Sylvinho counted on the starting line-up on the field. The absences were on account of Fagner, Adson and Renato Augusto, but only the full-back is doubtful for Saturday’s game, against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.

According to information released by the club’s communication, the lateral remains under the care of Corinthians physiotherapists in treatment of the trauma suffered in the right calf, last Sunday, against Athletico-PR. The situation worries and the 23 shirt is in doubt for the duel at Arena do Grêmio.

Adson, who also suffered a trauma in the game in Curitiba, was preserved by the technical committee and stayed inside the CT Joaquim Grava. Midfielder Renato Augusto went through a similar situation, but his absence was motivated by the need for specific strengthening training to be carried out at the gym.

In the field, the coach Sylvinho conducted a losing-press activity and also some exercises in reduced field. Tomorrow afternoon, in the re-presentation of the squad, the commander starts the preparations in the starting lineup for the duel against Grêmio.

Corinthians is going through busy days in the ball market, with the departure of Mateus Vital, and the possible arrivals of Roger Guedes and João Pedro. In the coming days, the Parque São Jorge club should have more news and other names from the cast, such as Raul Gustavo, Lucas Piton and Léo Natel, may also be negotiated.