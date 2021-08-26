Family found dead on trail in California | World

Craig Kohlruss/AP Family was found dead without an apparent cause

A couple, a baby and a dog were found lifeless on a trail in the state of California, USA. According to G1, the police have not yet identified the cause of death.

The first hypothesis considered was that gases from former gold mines in the region could have been the cause, but this possibility was ruled out. Investigators are analyzing whether some poisonous material, such as toxic algae, may have killed the family.

John Gerrish, husband, Ellen Chung, wife, Miju, 1-year-old daughter, and dog were found dead on the trail, near a spot called Shelter of Hite. The family had gone hiking in the Sierra National Forest and were found on August 19th.

Friends of the couple informed that the family went on many nature trails. The bodies were sent for a toxicology test, but the results have not been released so far.

Kristie Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the local sheriff, said this is an unusual situation. “This is a very unique and unusual situation, there are no signs of trauma, there is no obvious cause of death. There was no suicide note,” he said.