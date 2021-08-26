fans find Tobey Maguire reference in trailer

Tobey Maguire did not appear in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home, but some fans found a possible reference to your version of Peter parker.

More than that, some say that the reality in which the three films of Sam Raimi, starring him, will be extremely important for the third feature of the Neighborhood Friend at UCM.

According to a fan on Twitter, Tom Holland appears at the end of the trailer, on top of the car, just before activating the Spider man, using the same look as Tobey Maguire in one of your movies.

The detail may seem insignificant, but that’s when we get the introductions from the old villains Dr. Octopus and Green Goblin, with his bomb rolling across the floor and laughter.

Look:

Tom Holland is wearing the same drip Tobey was wearing Imagine Marvel Jebaits Us And Peter Is Just Replacing Tobey & Andrew’s Spider-Man In Their Timeline But The Villains Only Recognize Him As Peter With No Difference? Balls. pic.twitter.com/HUE9p1ttv4 — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 25, 2021

What the fan suggests is that not only will we see the 3 Spiders in action, we will likely see the Peter Parker by Tom Holland entering the realities where Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield acted as the hero. And to his surprise – and for all of us – the villains will recognize you as the same Spider-Man as always.

O marvel multiverse may be crazier than we think – isn’t it, Doctor Strange?

About Spider-Man: No Return Home

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Scheduled for release by the end of 2021, production is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

Besides Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film will have the villains Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

O Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is another confirmed.

The big mystery is up to the rumors surrounding the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not yet confirmed.

In this way, the feature film would have 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, possibly opening the door to the Marvel multiverse for good.

Spider-Man: No Return Home have debut scheduled for December 16, 2021.

