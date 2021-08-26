Fans swear they found a reference to Tobey Maguire in the trailer

Marvel fans swear they discovered a reference to Tobey Maguire in the recently released trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3).

A Twitter user noticed what Tom Holland is wearing in a part of the trailer, not as Spider-Man but as Peter Parker.

As the user points out, the actor’s civilian attire in certain scenes bears a striking resemblance to the shirt, tie, and blazer combination worn by Tobey Maguire in the opening act for Spider-Man 3. Other fans agree that the costumes are too similar for be a coincidence, but it’s possible that it wasn’t intentional.

Tom Holland is wearing the same drip Tobey was wearing Imagine Marvel Jebaits Us And Peter Is Just Replacing Tobey & Andrew’s Spider-Man In Their Timeline But The Villains Only Recognize Him As Peter With No Difference? Balls. pic.twitter.com/HUE9p1ttv4 — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 25, 2021

Spider-Man: No Return Home (or Spider-Man 3) is an upcoming superhero film based on the character Spider-Man from Marvel Comics, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

It is a sequel to Spider-Man: Back to Home (2017) and Spider-Man: Away from Home (2019), being part of the MCU.

The film was directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and starred Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, opposite Zendaya, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch and Alfred Mill.

Spider-Man: No Return Home (or Spider-Man 3) opens in theaters on December 16th.

