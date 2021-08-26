Federal collection totals R$ 171.3 billion in July, a record for the month – 08/25/2021 – Market

The Federal Revenue registered a collection of R$ 171.3 billion in July. This represents a record for the month (already considering numbers updated by inflation).

The result means real growth —considering the effect of inflation— of 35.5% compared to July last year.

Compared to the same period in 2019, when there was no impact of the pandemic, the data for July 2021 registered a real increase of 11.5%. The balance was released by the Ministry of Economy this Wednesday (25).

From January to July, tax collection totaled R$ 1.053 trillion. This means a real increase of 26.1% compared to the same period last year, and also a record in the historical series (started in 1995, but standardized in 2000).

The federal collection has performed above the initially expected by the government for 2021.

The result has accelerated throughout the year. In January, for example, there was a drop compared to the same period last year, it was 1.5%, in real terms.

In the accumulated from January to April, there was a real increase of 13.6% compared to 2020. Until July, the increase advanced and reached the level of 26.1%.

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) participated in the beginning of the virtual interview about the numbers, without staying for the question session, and said that, with the recovery of the Brazilian economy, the collection is showing strong results.

“The strong tax revenue mainly means that the country is undergoing a vigorous economic recovery,” he said.

Following the greater optimism of the market about activity in the country and after the retraction generated by the pandemic in 2020, the minister has said that the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) should grow between 5% and 5.5% this year.

The minister pointed out that, from January to July, five monthly records were registered by the Federal Revenue. Only in January and June the result of the collection. “The important thing is that this reinforces our expectation of a good defense of fiscal fundamentals,” he said.

Guedes highlighted the performance of corporate tax collection from January to July. According to him, it would be comfortable for the government to give up proposing a tax reform that affects precisely the taxes that are collecting the most, such as IRPJ, PIS and Cofins.

“We would be giving up this excess of revenue that is coming there. […] But the time to take risks in a tax reform is exactly this”, declared the minister.

He went on to say that Brazil will possibly register a surplus in public accounts next year.