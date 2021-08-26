Federal public agencies must reduce energy consumption by 10% to 20%, defines decree | Policy

The federal government published this Wednesday (25) a decree in which it determined that federal public agencies should reduce energy consumption from 10% to 20% between September 2021 and April 2022 .

The decree is signed by President Jair Bolsonaro, was published in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette” and is valid for bodies of the direct federal public administration, autarchies and foundations. According to the government, the measure does not include state-owned companies.

the country faces the worst water crisis in the last 91 years. The Southeast and Midwest reservoirs, which account for 70% of the country’s energy generation, are with 23% of capacity of storage, a level lower than that recorded in August 2001, when the country faced energy rationing.

This Tuesday (24), the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) reached the conclusion that there was a “relevant worsening” of water conditions and that it is essential to keep all measures in progress and adopt new measures to maintain the hydroelectric reservoirs.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the federal government has more than 22 thousand own buildings and around 1.4 thousand rented properties, such as offices, schools, hospitals and universities.

The decree establishes a series of measures that federal agencies must adopt to reduce energy consumption in public buildings, including:

Turn off the air conditioner when the room is unoccupied;

Limit ambient cooling to 24°C and heating to 20°C;

Opt for natural ventilation on days with mild temperatures;

Turn off the lighting when the rooms are unoccupied;

Use presence sensors in environments such as bathrooms, hallways and garages;

Turn off the monitor, printer, stabilizer, speaker, microphone and other accessories whenever not in use;

Whenever possible, use stairs to access the first floors and to go up or down a few floors.

Energy crisis: risk of rationing is growing

In November, when the rainy season starts, the ONS predicts that the Southeast/Midwest reservoirs will reach 10% of capacity.