FGTS 2021: NEW withdrawal can be redeemed until February 2022

The worker who joined the birthday loot of Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), can withdraw the benefit in 2021. However, the citizen has to be aware of the payment schedule of the modality.

The amount is available for redemption until the last day of the month following the authorization. In other words, the holder has up to three months, counting on his birthday, to withdraw the money. The amount varies according to the accumulated balance, with application of percentages ranging from 5% to 50%, with or without an additional fee.

Therefore, if the worker does not move the resource by the established date, he will have the payment back to his FGTS. Holders born in June, for example, have until August 31 to withdraw their parcel. Those born in July can withdraw the benefit until September 30th.

Check out the full program calendar for 2021, with all release dates and withdrawal periods:

anniversary monthStart of serviceend of serve
JanuaryJanuary 4, 2021March 31, 2021
FebruaryFebruary 1, 2021April 30, 2021
MarchMarch 1, 2021May 31, 2021
AprilApril 1, 2021June 30, 2021
MayMay 3, 2021July 30, 2021
JuneJune 1, 2021August 31, 2021
JulyJuly 1, 2021September 30, 2021
AugustAugust 2, 2021October 29, 2021
SeptemberSeptember 1, 2021November 30, 2021
OctoberOctober 1, 2021December 31, 2021
NovemberNovember 1, 2021January 31, 2022
DecemberDecember 1, 2021February 28, 2022

It is noteworthy that adherence to the birthday draft is not mandatory. But if you want to include the modality, the procedure can be performed in the site, FGTS app, at Internet Banking Caixa or at branches.

However, it is important to point out that whoever adheres to the withdrawal of the FGTS, loses the right to withdrawal-response in the event of unfair dismissal. Only a 40% termination fine is available on the amount of money accumulated in the employment contract.

