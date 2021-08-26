FIFA president asks for solidarity with the leagues, promises a system similar to the Euro Cup and calls for player releases

FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke in an official note, released this Wednesday (25), about the decision to Laliga and of the Premier League not to release players called up to their national teams, in countries of the so-called ”red list” of the United Kingdom, for the qualifiers for the world Cup of 2022.

Infantino asked those responsible for solidarity and said that the release of the athletes is a matter of ”great urgency and importance”.

”The release of players in the upcoming international windows is a matter of great urgency and importance. I am grateful for the support and cooperation of many game stakeholders during this challenging period. I am asking for a show of solidarity from every member association, every league and every club to do what is right and fair for the global game. Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world,” declared the president.

Last Tuesday (24), the Premier League announced that it did not authorize the departure of 60 players from 19 clubs to their respective teams. On the same day, the LaLiga also issued a statement with the same position as the English league.

The ban was given because, according to the guidelines of the British government, if a person was in a country or territory on the ”red list”, as is the case in Brazil, he must comply with a 10-day quarantine on his return , even if she is fully immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine. In this way, the summoned athletes would embezzle their teams in national competitions.





Also in the official statement released by FIFA, Infantino turns to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, asks for help in the issue of quarantine restrictions on the return of athletes who will work in countries on the “red list” and suggests a system similar to the adopted in european cup.

”Representing your country in World Cup qualifiers is one of the greatest honors of a professional player. I suggested that an approach similar to the one adopted by the British government be implemented in the final phase of the Euro-2020. Before, we showed solidarity and unity to fight COVID-19. Now I appeal to everyone to ensure the release of international players for the next commitments for the World Cup qualifiers”, asked the president.