FIFA President calls for the release of squads for the next games for the qualifiers | international football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke on Wednesday about the decision of the Premier League, the league that organizes the English Championship, and of La Liga, of the Spanish Championship, from do not release players called for appointments on the next FIFA Date in UK “red list” countries. In his words, it is a matter of “great urgency and importance.”

— I ask for a show of solidarity from each association that is part of FIFA, each league, each club, to do what is right and fair for world football. Many of the best athletes in the world compete in the leagues in England and Spain. We believe that these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world,” he said.

FIFA is still negotiating, but rules out a further postponement of the triple round of the World Cup qualifiers

On Tuesday, the Premier League announced it would not release 60 athletes from 19 clubs. These players are scheduled to travel to 26 countries outside the UK on the next FIFA date in September. A few hours later, it was La Liga’s turn to issue a statement on the matter with equal standing. On Wednesday, the English Football League, responsible for the English second division, also adopted the same decision.

About 60 countries are on the UK’s “red list”, including Brazil and other nations competing in the South American qualifiers.

Liverpool doesn’t want to release Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino for the qualifiers; Monitor selection

1 of 1 Gianni Infantino is FIFA President — Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters Gianni Infantino is FIFA president — Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Manchester City also decides not to release Brazilians summoned by the Seleção

FIFA has made a written appeal to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, to help with the issue of quarantine restrictions on the return of players who will play in “red list” countries for Covid-19 during the qualifiers for the World Cup of the World of 2022.

According to British government guidelines, if the person has been in a country or territory that is on the “red list”, even if he is fully immunized, he will only be allowed to enter if he is British or Irish, or has the rights of residence. The individual must also test negative for Covid-19 before boarding and be quarantined for 10 days after arrival.

— Representing your country in World Cup qualifiers is one of the greatest honors of a professional player. I suggested that an approach similar to the one adopted by the British government be implemented in the final phase of the Euro-2020. Before we showed solidarity and unity to fight Covid-19. Now I appeal to everyone to ensure the release of international players for the next commitments for the World Cup qualifiers – said the president.

The measure adopted by the English and Spanish leagues directly affect the Brazilian team, which has 11 players called up for the next commitments for the South American qualifiers that play in clubs in these countries: