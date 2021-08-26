Find out which countries do not require quarantine for vaccinated Brazilian tourists

Since Tuesday (24/8), Spain joined the list of countries that accept the entry of fully vaccinated Brazilian tourists into its territory without the need for quarantine. Another good news is that the Spanish government does not restrict immunizations, as does France, for example, and accepts any vaccine approved by the WHO, including Coronavac. Below, check out a list of countries that also do not require quarantine for Brazilians vaccinated with both doses (or with a single dose, if that is the case for the immunizing agent).

Where is the vaccine exempt from quarantine

Europe

Germany. Brazilians who took the two doses of Pfizer’s vaccines, Moderna and AstraZeneca (including Covishield, manufactured in India and also distributed in Brazil) and the single dose of Janssen, for at least 14 days, can enter the country without quarantine. Recovered from Covid-19 who have taken a dose too. Coronavac is off the list of accepted immunizers.

Spain. Fully vaccinated Brazilians can enter without the need for quarantine or negative test for Covid-19. The country is accepting proof of any immunization accepted by the World Health Organization (WHO), including Coronavac, as long as the vaccine has been applied at least 14 days prior to travel.

Finland. No quarantine for Brazilians fully vaccinated with any of the immunizations applied by SUS, 14 days before the trip.

France. Fully vaccinated travelers with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna (seven days after the second dose) and Janssen (28 days after the single dose) immunizers do not need to be quarantined. Coronavac is still off the list.





Ireland. Passengers arriving from Brazil, which is on the list of countries considered at high risk by Irish authorities, can enter without quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer (seven days before the trip), Moderna and Janssen (14 days ago) and AstraZeneca ( 15 days). In addition to the vaccination certificate, the traveler must present a negative RT-PCR test for Covid-19, performed within 72 hours of arrival.

Iceland. Allows the entry of Brazilians vaccinated with all brands authorized by the WHO, such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Coronavac and Janssen, 14 days after the second dose (or single dose). You must also present a negative PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival.

Switzerland. Persons fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinovac and Covishield do not need to be quarantined to enter the country.

Americas

Anguilla. Allows entry, without restrictions, of Brazilians who have completed their vaccination with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen or Moderna 21 days prior to arrival.

Canada. As of September 7, the North American country will open its borders to fully vaccinated Brazilians. The immunizers AstraZeneca (including Covishield and Fiocruz), Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna will be accepted. Coronavac is off the list for the time being.

Asia and Africa

Costa do Marfim. Requires negative PCR test done within 7 days, with no obligation of quarantine for vaccinated visitors.

Jordan. Does not require quarantine of fully vaccinated visitors.

Mali. It does not require quarantine of vaccinated foreigners as long as a negative PCR performed at least 72 hours before arrival in the country is presented.

Qatar. Brazilians fully vaccinated with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen 14 days prior to arrival can enter without the need for quarantine or testing on arrival. Those who took other vaccines, such as Coronavac, are also being accepted, but they need to undergo an antigen test at the airport.

Thailand. Fully vaccinated Brazilians do not need to undergo quarantine to enter the country.

Where the vaccine replaces other requirements

Bahamas. The archipelago is open to all Brazilians, but those who have completed their vaccination against Covid-19 with Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca 14 days before the trip are exempt from presenting the negative PCR test, carried out up to five days before boarding. , which is mandatory for others.

Costa Rica. Anyone who has taken the second dose, or single dose, of Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen for 14 days does not need to take out travel insurance with coverage against Covid-19, one of the only requirements for entry into the country. There is also no need for quarantine or negative testing.

Egypt. Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to have a negative PCR test for Covid-19 at entry

Ecuador. Anyone who has taken, 14 days ago, the second two, or the single dose of any vaccine can enter without the need for proof of PCR test.

Dominican Republic. Brazilians who completed their vaccination against Covid-19, with any immunizing agent, up to 21 days before the trip, can enter without the need for a negative PCR test, done 72 hours in advance.

Ukraine. It does not require quarantine for foreigners vaccinated with any immunizing agent approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). Those who present proof of vaccination are also exempt from the PCR test.

Vaccines accepted

The list of vaccines accepted by each destination varies, but in general it takes into account those approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and by health agencies in countries such as the United States and the European Union. Among them, the ones that appear most frequently are those of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca laboratories. In the case of the latter, some countries specify the vaccine, produced in Brazil by Fiocruz, by its local name, which can be Covishield, if it was imported from India, or Vaxzevria, its brand in Europe.

Vaccines from Chinese laboratories Sinopharm and Sinovac (Coronavac bottled by Butantan) and Russian SputnikV have already been approved by the WHO, but are not on the list of the European Medicines Agency and some destinations, such as Anguilla, in the Caribbean. This does not mean that they are less effective, nor does it justify the choice of health centers, highlights the infectologist physician Sylvia Lemos Hinrichsen, biosafety consultant of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBIn):

Receipts

Airlines are the first barrier to check immunization certificates. In general, employees at airports accept the paper receipts that the person receives at the vaccination site.

The safest thing, however, to avoid problems with immigration agents, is that the traveler also presents the certificate generated by the cell phone application Connect SUS, which, in addition to being recognized as an official document of the Brazilian government, can be issued in English and Spanish, with information such as manufacturer’s name, application date and batch. The app also features test results made for Covid, carried out in both private and public labs. In the future, it should bring information about other vaccines, such as yellow fever.