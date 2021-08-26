Fire hits industry and causes classes to be canceled in Barueri (SP)

A fire of great proportions hit a shed in Barueri generating black smoke in the region. According to the firefighters, the fire started at around 11:28 am in a chemical plant, located on Rua das Antilhas, in Jardim California, near the Castelo Branco highway in the interior direction. Due to the incident, City Hall canceled classes in at least nine schools in the region.

So far, 16 vehicles are at the scene and there are no records of victims. The causes of the fire have yet to be discovered. ENEL sent three teams to the site and, “as a safety measure, it turned off the electricity grid in the region”, the company informed the UOL. CETESB (Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo) is also at the site providing support to the firefighters.

In a note sent to UOL, the Municipality of Barueri informed that the complex that catches fire belongs to Araguaya Química, a chemical industry. Due to the incident, classes were canceled today in municipal schools. Egídio Costa, João de Almeida Lemos, Prof. Jorge Augusto de Camargo, Educational Complex Prof. Carlos Osmarinho de Lima, Agenor Lino de Matos, Prof. Enéias Raimundo da Silva, Maternal Leonardo Augusto Marcelo dos Santos, Lucineia de Oliveira and Maternal Profª. Luzia das Graças Barbosa Pereira.

On SP1, Fire Department spokesman Marcos Palumbo stated that firefighters face difficulties with the temperature of the fire. “The strategy is to lower the temperature a little more, so as not to reach neighboring regions, including preventing this methanol from going out into the street. We have already taken some people out of there. And this is the strategy we are going to adopt to be able to attack the fire inside the shed.”

The firefighter’s recommendation is to use masks to avoid inhaling smoke, in addition to not being close to the location, as there is a risk of explosions.

On social networks, residents shared images of black smoke in the sky and fire taking over the streets in the region.

