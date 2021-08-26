Fire hits shed in Barueri, in Greater SP, and suspends classes in ten schools in the region due to smoke | São Paulo

A fire hits a shed in Jardim California, in Barueri, Greater São Paulo, this Thursday (26).

According to the Fire Department, the fire started at around 11 am in the property of a chemical industry, which works with plastic recycling, and progressed to the factory of another company.

Cars that were parked on the road were also hit. 50 firefighters in 16 vehicles work to contain the flames. Nobody gets hurt.

Due to the ethanol leak, Cetesb was called and a team sent.

Due to the smoke in the city, the city decided to suspend classes in about ten schools that are close to the region. The power supply was also interrupted.

Captain Marcos Palumbo said firefighters are instructing people who live or work in the neighborhood to close their windows and stay away from the area to avoid inhaling the smoke, which is toxic.

The location, which is close to Castello Branco Highway, is an industrial zone, with several factories.

The article is being updated.

