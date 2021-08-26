First contract signed for the delivery of updated Ka-52M helicopters – Cavok Brasil

Russian Helicopters Holding Company (a part of the Rostec State Corporation) at the “Army-2021” international military and technical forum signed a contract with the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense to supply the first modernized Ka-52M attack helicopters.

The first helicopter is expected to be delivered as early as 2022, after the completion of state joint tests, which begin in August.

“The Ka-52 is one of the best attack helicopters in the world, but even the best aircraft needs timely modernization, which will expand its combat capability,” said Andrey Boginsky, Managing Director of Russian Helicopters Holding Company. “With the development of the updated version, our designers took advantage of Alligator’s operating experience, even in real combat situations. Therefore, everything in the modernized attack helicopter aims to improve combat effectiveness in all weather conditions. Under an agreement with the Russian Ministry of Defense, preparations for series production have already started at the AAC ‘Progress’ facility in Primorye.”

The Ka-52M received a modernized avionics complex, equipped with more powerful computers for better performance. With its support, weapons application capabilities were expanded, even in night conditions. The target detection and recognition range at night was doubled.

New missiles and advanced weapons were installed and tested in the helicopter. The Ka-52M is adapted to work in conjunction with UAVs. The data obtained from the drones will help the crew increase situational awareness on the battlefield and help significantly improve intelligence gathering from a greater distance.

To increase the helicopter’s efficiency, intensive work is underway to install a radar station with an array of active-phase antennas. The combat radius has been increased. The helicopter is also equipped with an updated Onboard Cargo Control System.