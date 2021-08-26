Five Threats to Businesses in Income Tax Reform

The proposed reform of the Income Tax legislation has at least five threats to companies, according to specialists heard by People’s Gazette. In their opinion, the reform may increase the tax burden on companies, the complexity of the tax system and legal disputes between governments and taxpayers. In addition, they say, the proposed rules do not guarantee the expansion of productive investment and may discourage companies from growing.

In the search for a text that meets different interests – of companies, states and municipalities –, deputy Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA), rapporteur of the proposal, has already presented four different opinions. And now prepares the fifth. Due to lack of agreement, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has already postponed the vote on the project twice.

In the current scenario, the chief economist of Ativa Investimentos, Étore Sanchez, points out that the chances of the reform going the way it is are practically nil. A thermometer for this are the amendments promoted by the rapporteur. “Unpredictability is great and this contributes to affect growth prospects.”

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes admitted that he would rather reject the tax reform than make the system worse. Last Friday (20), he told Valor Econômico newspaper that the tax base is growing and that it is time to reduce rates.

Check out the five threats to companies that experts see in tax reform:

1. More tax burden for some companies

According to Cintia Meyer, partner and specialist in tax law, corporate law and mergers and acquisitions at Martinelli Advogados, the government’s idea of ​​levying tax on dividends – a share of the profit distributed to the company’s partners – will increase the total taxation of companies and their partners.

Today, business profit is taxed only on legal entities. The government’s idea is to reduce the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) rate and, at the same time, start charging 20% ​​of what is distributed to the partners – the so-called dividends, which are currently exempt. It is in the sum of these components that the total weight of taxes can rise.

“For every BRL 100 of wealth generated, the partner indirectly already pays BRL 34, receiving only BRL 66. With that, taxing this BRL 66 in an additional 20% would mean a total burden of about 47%, which if shows unreasonable”, says the lawyer.

Even with Sabino’s substitute, the total burden on companies would rise to 37%, implying an increase in the tax cost of smaller companies, which, according to her, generate less income and tend to distribute all their profit.

However, most small companies tend to be free from this new taxation on dividends. Modifications made by the rapporteur of the proposal exempted from the tax the partners of companies classified in the Simples and also those that are in the presumed profit regime and invoice up to R$ 4.8 million per year.

According to Cintia Meyer, the tax burden for larger companies may fall, as long as they distribute less than 62.5% of profit. “This is because profits reinvested or invested in reserves are not taxed, that is, they will not be subject to additional taxation of 20%.”

The high-growth, low-profit and dividend segments should benefit from the reduction in IRPJ. This is the case of companies in the technology segment and small and medium-sized companies that recently went public with an IPO.

Another change, the end of interest on equity (JCP) will affect mainly companies in segments such as finance, telecommunications, electrical and consumer. “Several of them could have a significant impact on profits, which would be partially offset by an eventual reduction in the IRPJ”, point out, in a report, the strategists of XP Investimentos Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li.

They point out that one way companies could reduce the impact of ending interest on equity would be to increase indebtedness, so that increasing interest payments on debt would reduce taxable income. “However, this would increase the companies’ risk.”

According to the accounts of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the reform raises the average tax burden on companies, which currently stands at 34%, to at least 39.2%. And it can reach 40.4% if the condition for reducing the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) does not materialize.

If this high is confirmed, says tax consultant José Messias Teodoro, there is already a loser: the consumer. He believes that the increase in taxation will be passed on to prices.

2. Does not simplify the tax system

One of the main problems of the Brazilian tax system is its complexity. It is the seventh that generates the most difficulties for companies, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business report. According to this survey, it is only more complicated to declare taxes in Somalia, Venezuela, Chad, Central African Republic, Bolivia and Republic of Congo.

The proposal that is being processed in the Chamber is not going to be simplified, says researcher Juliana Damasceno, from the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). “And it guarantees the maintenance of heavy structures in the companies’ compliance and tax areas”, he adds.

What is happening, according to Douglas Mota, a partner at Demarest Advogados, is an increase in the tax burden through its reallocation. What is necessary, according to him, in addition to reducing complexity, is to promote equalization.

3. Does not guarantee the resumption of investments

In addition to compensating for the loss of revenue caused by other aspects of the income tax reform, the proposal for taxation of dividends, inspired by France, aims to make companies direct more resources towards productive investment, which, in Brazil, is low .

This is because, the greater the profit reinvested in the company, the lower the fraction distributed to the partners – and the lower the tax that will be charged from them.

Last year, the investment rate corresponded to 16.43% of GDP, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The ideal would be for it to be greater than 20%, points out the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea).

But experts believe that, by itself, the taxation of dividends does not have the power to increase investment. “The comings and goings in relation to the IRPJ and the tax on dividends can create a situation that does not encourage the realization of productive investments”, highlights the head of economics at Rico Investimentos, Rachel de Sá.

The researcher from Ibre/FGV recalls that other issues, in addition to taxation, weigh on investment. “This is just part of the story,” he says. She also highlights that, at some point, the investor will want a return on the money invested – a return that will come through dividends, which will be taxed.

Cintia Meyer, from Martinelli Advogados, states that extinguishing the interest-on-equity mechanism, as the reform does, means a setback, as its effects are not only related to tax collection, but also to the economic effects on the capital market. “Certainly, industries will be more affected, as it is the businesses that require a greater volume of investment.”

4. Does not encourage business growth

Another problem raised by the researcher from Ibre/FGV is that, as it was designed, the taxation on dividends discourages growth by favoring the proliferation of small companies – whose partners, in general, will not pay tax on their share of the profit.

“[A reforma] it affects the market by reducing the attractiveness of companies that pay a lot of dividends”, says Eduardo Natal, a specialist in corporate law at Natal & Mansur. This should prompt many companies to use tax planning mechanisms to manage their attractiveness.

According to XP Investimentos, low-growth companies that pay high dividends would be the most impacted by changes in tax legislation. This mainly affects electricity, sanitation and telecommunications companies.

5. Risk of increasing disputes between government and taxpayer

Another possibility, pointed out by Teodoro, is the increase in tax litigation. In 2019, disputes between taxpayers and governments involved BRL 5.44 trillion, equivalent to 75% of GDP, according to Insper’s Taxation Studies Center (NET).

“There is a lot to be clarified, the wording of the proposal was very truncated. And until there is a definition in the text, it is not known what companies will do”, he says.