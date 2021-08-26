Flamengo is in no hurry to have David Luiz; understand the details

One of the targets of Flamengo in the transfer market is the defender David Luiz, 34 years old. He has recently left Arsenal, and is free on the market, being able to sign with any team. This Wednesday (25), the website Coluna do Fla reported that, so far, Rubro-Negro has not made any proposal to rely on the defender’s football.









A factor that could weigh against Flamengo is the passage of Benfica for the group stage of the Champions League, something that hadn’t happened last season. As reported by the journalist Mauro Cezar last Tuesday (24), it is David Luiz’s desire to play in the main club competition on the planet.

In the presentation by Andreas Pereira, the vice president of football for Rubro-Negro Marcos Braz stated that, for the time being, there was no search for the club by the defender: “I have nothing to say about David Luiz. We didn’t have any closeness and no more issues related to the proposal. There was nothing”.

In Flamengo’s current squad, the options for the defense are Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana and Gabriel Noga. The shirt 3, considered the main player of the team in the position, is injured, while none of the others have shown consistent performances to deserve the title.

Another thing that weighs in favor of Benfica in the negotiations is the close proximity that David Luiz has with coach Jorge Jesus. Both worked together between 2009 and 2011, in the Portuguese team itself. It was with the shirt of the Encarnados that David arrived for the Brazilian team.