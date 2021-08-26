Flamengo performances: Vitinho and Michael build rout, and Bruno Viana comes back on top | Flamengo

Vitinho: decisive. He replaced Everton Ribeiro, who had a great performance, and built the rubro-negro rout, with two assists, for goals from Michael and Rodinei, in addition to a penalty goal. Grade: 8.5
Michael: replaced the injured Bruno Henrique in the first half, in a difficult moment for Flamengo. He fought a lot and took full advantage when Grêmio started to offer space for counterattacks. He created good plays, suffered a penalty and was awarded a goal. Grade: 8.0
Vitinho Michael Flamengo — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch / Flamengo
Bruno Viana: three days after being criticized in the draw with Ceará, he made a comeback. In addition to the safe performance in the defense, he had a star when he took advantage of the area and scored the winning goal for Flamengo. Grade: 7.0
- Diego Alves: 6.0
- Islam: 4.5
- Gustavo Henrique: 6.0
- Bruno Viana: 7.0
- Filipe Luis: 7.0
- William Aaron: 5.5
- Diego: 5.0
- Everton Ribeiro: 6.5
- Arrascaeta: 5.5
- Bruno Henrique: 6.0
- Gabigol: 6.0
- Michael: 8.0
- Matheus: 6.5
- Thiago Maia: 6.5
- Vitinho: 8.5
- Rodinei: 7.0
