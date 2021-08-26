Flamengo performances: Vitinho and Michael build rout, and Bruno Viana comes back on top | Flamengo

Michael: replaced the injured Bruno Henrique in the first half, in a difficult moment for Flamengo. He fought a lot and took full advantage when Grêmio started to offer space for counterattacks. He created good plays, suffered a penalty and was awarded a goal. Grade: 8.0

Bruno Viana: three days after being criticized in the draw with Ceará, he made a comeback. In addition to the safe performance in the defense, he had a star when he took advantage of the area and scored the winning goal for Flamengo. Grade: 7.0