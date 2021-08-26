Flamengo players have a disagreement at half-time against Grêmio; Gabigol provokes fans | Flamengo

1 of 4 Diego arrives to separate the two players — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo Diego arrives to separate the two players — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

As soon as the referee had finished the first stage, the two players were at odds on the field, but Diego entered between the two players and pushed one to each side.

Flamengo players disagree

The cameras also caught Gabigol excited as he left the pitch, making a hand gesture with a number five to the stands, with a clear reference to Flamengo’s 5-0 victory over Grêmio, in the 2019 Libertadores. red-black forward questioning: “has there been fans?”.

Gabigol gestures to the stands

After the disagreement, in the second half, Flamengo scored four times, ran over Grêmio 4-0 in the Arena and opened a big advantage for a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Rubro-Negro played a good part of the match with one less, as Isla was sent off at the end of the first stage.

Highlights: Grêmio 0 x 4 Flamengo, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil