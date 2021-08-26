Fluminense vs Atlético-MG, predictions from betting sites for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals

Fluminense x Atlético-MG. The Minas Gerais team is one of the sensations of the season. Cuca’s team leads the Brasileirão and at Libertadores they left behind rivals like Boca Juniors and River Plate. The duel is now for the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, who said goodbye in the continental competition last week against Barcelona de Guayaquil. The initial confrontation is this Thursday (26), at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã.

On betting sites like Betfair Atlético-MG is the favorite, even playing away from home. The call refers to the history of the confrontation. The last time the carioca tricolor beat Galo was at the 2018 Brazilian Nationals, winning 1-0 at Maracanã. After that there were five matches with an Atlético victory and four draws.

When the retrospective is in Maracanã, history changes its course. Atlético haven’t beat Fluminense there since the 2015 Brasileirão, when he made 2-1 in the first turn. Altogether, the two teams have faced each other 70 times, with 19 triumphs for the cariocas, 23 draws and 28 victories for the miners. Nthe Brazil Cup they played only twice and in both matches there was an equality in the marker.

Fluminense must repeat the team that started playing against Galo in a postponed match of Brasileirão in the last second (23). The result of the game was a 1-1 draw. The novelty of the tricolor this time should be in the reserve bank, the reinforcement Jhon Arias was related and can enter during the game.

Fluminense x Atlético-MG: How much do bookmakers pay?

A Fluminense win is at odds of @3.9 on betting sites like Betfair. A triumph for Atlético-MG is with odds of @2.0. A tie is always a good option for the bettor and in this case is with odds of @3.2.