Fluminense vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Three days after the tie 1-1 fur brazilian , Fluminense and Atlético-MG come back to measure forces this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), but for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup . In addition to the competition, the stage will be different: this time, the match will be at the Nilton Santos stadium, as Maracanã remains closed for the restoration of the pitch.

To get here, Fluminense faced Bragantino, in the third phase, and Criciúma, in the eighth. The moment, however, is not the best, and Tricolor is still trying to reorganize itself in the season: in addition to accumulating five rounds without a win in the Brazilian Championship, it was recently eliminated from Libertadores and changed coach last weekend.

Athletic went through Remo and Bahia. The Bahia team, by the way, was responsible for Galo’s only defeat in the last 16 games. Leader of the Brasileirão and in the semifinals of the Libertadores, Cuca’s team tries to keep alive the search for a perfect season. According to the coach, there is no priority between competitions.

📺 Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere broadcast the match live. The narration will be by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by PVC and Fabio Junior.

The return departure is only scheduled for September 15, at 7 pm (GMT), in Mineirão.

Fluminense – Technician: Marcao

In his second game ahead of Fluminense, Marcão does not plan changes in the starting lineup, repeating, therefore, the initial team that drew with Galo in São Januário. The news will be up to the reserve bank: the Colombian Jhon Arias was listed and will be able to make his debut with the tricolor shirt. Caio Paulista is still recovering from a right thigh injury.

Probable lineup: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred.

Who is out: Caio Paulista (right thigh), Hudson (right knee) and Paulo Henrique Ganso (right forearm).

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

The main embezzlement in relation to the team that faced the same Fluminense on Monday is defender Nathan Silva. He has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Atlético-GO and, therefore, cannot take the field for Galo. Rever is the favorite in the dispute with Igor Rabello for the position. In addition to Nathan, Cuca does not have the injured lateral Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair at his disposal. Recently hired, Diego Costa is still improving the physical part.

Probable lineup: Everson; Guga, Réver (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk.

Who is out: Mariano, Jair and Rafael (injured), Nathan Silva (played for Atlético-GO) and Diego Costa (no physical condition).

Anderson Daronco will referee the match at Nilton Santos