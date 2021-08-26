Fluminense vs Atltico: likely rosters for the Brazil Cup game

Coaches Marco, from Fluminense, and Cuca, from Atltico (Photo: Montage with images by Lucas Meron/Fluminense and Pedro Souza/Atltico)

After drawing 1-1 in the Brazilian Championship match on Monday (23), Fluminense and athletic I will measure strength again – this time, by the Brazil’s Cup. The teams face off at Engenho, in Rio de Janeiro, this Thursday (26), at 9:30 pm, in a first leg of the quarterfinals. See, below, the likely rosters for the duel.

Fluminense

Flu has two reinforcements for the second straight match against Galo. Colombian midfielder Jhon Arias, new hire of Tricolor, should be listed for the first time. On the other hand, forward Caio Paulista has recovered from injury.

However, both athletes must start the match on the bench. With no new embezzlement – apart from Paulo Henrique Ganso, who is recovering from a fractured right arm – coach Marco is likely to repeat the lineup that drew with Atltico on Monday.

The probable training includes: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egdio; Andr, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred.

athletic

At Atltico, the absences for the match follow the same: defensive midfielder Jair and right-back Mariano – both with muscle damage in the back of the right thigh. They were injured in the 3-0 victory over River Plate, just last Wednesday (18), in Mineiro, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

Another drops defender Nathan Silva. As he has already defended the colors of Atltico-GO, his former club, in the current edition of the Copa do Brasil, the defender cannot play for Galo in the tournament. Rver or Igor Rabello can be chosen to replace him.

Thus, the trend is that coach Cuca will climb the Atltico with: Everson; Guga, Rver (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk.